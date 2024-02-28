3 cats die following structure fire in Saint John
Officials say nobody was injured following a structure fire in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday morning.
Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Josh Hennessy says emergency crews responded to a three-unit residential structure in the 200 block of Waterloo Street around 7 a.m.
The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.
Hennessy says three cats died and one unit in the building was damaged. The tenant who lives there is reportedly getting help from the Red Cross.
How the fire started is under investigation.
The fire closed Waterloo Street from Brunswick Drive to Golding Street. The Saint John Police Force said it reopened just before 8 a.m.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Gary Sinise's son, Mac Sinise, dies aged 33
Mac Sinise, the son of 'Forrest Gump' actor Gary Sinise, has died at the age of 33 following a long illness with a rare form of cancer, his family has announced.
Wendy's says it has no plans to 'implement surge pricing' at restaurants
Wendy's says that it has no plans to increase prices during the busiest times at its restaurants.
Canadian tourist survives after Jeep careens off Hawaii cliff, washes out to sea
A Canadian tourist was rescued after the rental vehicle he was driving careened off a cliff on Hawaii's Big Island and was swept out to sea.
U.S., Canadian companies kick off 2024 with layoffs
Companies in the United States and Canada have kicked off 2024 with thousands of job cuts across sectors, signalling that the spate of layoffs seen in 2023 could persist as they scramble to rein in costs.
Canadian households among the wealthiest, but debt a 'double-edged sword'
Canada has the highest level of household debt to disposable income of any G7 country, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. That means that, for every dollar Canadian households had in disposable income, they owed about $1.85. For contrast, in 1980, the rate was just 66 per cent.
5 injured after scaffolding collapses on building under construction in Trois-Rivieres
Five workers are in hospital after scaffolding collapsed on the site of a seniors' residence that was under construction in Trois-Rivieres.
From heavy rain to flash freezing, weather alerts in all 10 provinces, 2 territories
From heavy rain to flash freezing, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all 10 provinces and two territories on Wednesday.
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
'Your safety is paramount:' Toronto Catholic teachers want virtual PA Day due to solar eclipse
The union representing Toronto’s Catholic teachers is urging the school board to allow virtual PA Day participation due to the solar eclipse, citing safety concerns.
Are hundreds of automated tickets issued to Toronto police missing?
Hundreds of automated speeding and red light tickets issued to the Toronto Police Service appear to be missing from police records and city databases, prompting several questions but no answers about the discrepancies uncovered in a CTV News investigation.
Ontario ban on use of celebrities in gambling ads begins today
A ban on the use of athletes and celebrities in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario is now in effect.
Man sent to hospital after early morning shooting
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday, police confirmed to CTV News.
Alberta renewables sector fears politicization of energy as moratorium ends
A seven-month pause on wind and solar development in Alberta is coming to an end, but some involved in the sector say increased politicization threatens its future growth.
Alberta legislature spring session begins as government prepares to release budget
The Alberta legislature's spring session is set to start today, with health care expected to be a main focus.
Arrest made in fatal Beaumont hit-and-run
Police arrested someone Tuesday evening in connection with the Beaumont hit-and-run that killed a Fort Saskatchewan woman.
-
Edmonton police charge man with 43 offences related to manufacturing 3D-printed firearms
Police have charged an Edmonton man with several firearms offences as part of a national investigation into 3D-printed guns.
Ottawa rejects Alberta's request to introduce new tracking for 'safer supply' drugs
The federal Liberal government is rejecting a proposal from the Alberta government to consider adding a "unique chemical identifier" to the pharmaceuticals being offered to users as an alternative to street drugs.
Stolen vehicles: Search underway in Montreal's west end
Quebec provincial police are searching a business on Cote-de-Liesse Road in Montreal's west end.
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
City of Ottawa, NCC reach agreement on Brian Coburn Blvd. extension in east end
The city of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission have reached an agreement to "improve transit" in Ottawa's east end, including building a two-lane westerly extension of Brian Coburn Boulevard from Navan Road to the northern segment of the existing Renaud Road.
FLASH FREEZE WARNING
The warmest February day in Ottawa history, temperatures to drop 14 degrees this afternoon
The temperature hit 12.8 C at 12 p.m., the warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history and the warmest temperature ever recorded at the Ottawa Airport. A Flash Freeze Warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa.
‘Immediate threat to Canadian waters’: Here’s what the Invasive Species Centre wants you to know about grass carp
Invasive fish species are causing an “immediate threat to Canadian waters,” as they’re threatening to invade the Great Lakes, says the Invasive Species Centre (ISC).
East London home struck by stolen vehicle
There were some scary moments for families in an east London neighbourhood Tuesday evening after a stolen van ripped through East Lions Park and crashed into multiple houses.
Snow squall watch, special weather statement for quick return to winter weather
CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is warning residents that extreme weather is moving through the region.
'The atmosphere is going to be wild': Mustangs host Brock tonight for trip to Basketball Nationals
Aryan Sharma expects Alumni Hall to be rocking for Wednesday’s OUA Semi final against Brock. A win, and Western’s men’s basketball team will earn a berth in the U Sports National Championship tournament.
Flash freezing with major temperature drop forecast for the region
Environment Canada has issued two weather warnings for today, continuing into Thursday.
Men wanted on assault charges caught: OPP
The victim of the assault was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police seize cocaine, meth. and fentanyl in drug bust
Dufferin police executed a search warrant at a home on Fourth Avenue, where they seized a quantity of illegal drugs.
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
Pedestrian killed by pickup truck on Highway 17
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Highway 17 in the Serpent River area, between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, Tuesday night, police say.
Sudbury doctor drama: controversial cardiologist 'exposed patients to harm,' fought with colleagues
In a ruling released this week, a prominent Sudbury cardiologist lost his long battle to restore his hospital privileges at Health Sciences North.
Flash freeze expected Wednesday afternoon
Despite a mild morning, winter will be returning in a big way on Wednesday.
Police seek suspect in attempted carjacking
Waterloo regional police say a driver was able to fend off an attempted carjacker in Kitchener.
Vigil held for Kitchener man fatally shot by police
Family and friends gathered to remember 31-year-old Nicholas Nembhard, who was fatally shot by police earlier this month.
Windsor mom struggling to find housing for son with disabilities amid long waitlists and high costs
Time is running out for a Windsor mother to find a new home for her son — but long waitlists and high costs associated with social supports for people with intellectual disabilities have left her exhausted and anxious 24/7.
R.I.D.E. checkpoint leads to arrest of impaired driver in Leamington, say OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a woman who passed through a R.I.D.E. checkpoint in Leamington has been arrested for impaired driving.
2 people face multiple charges after Windsor police seize $10K worth of illicit drugs
Two people face multiple charges after police seized $10,000 worth of illicit drugs from a home in South Windsor, officers said.
Major fire in Winnipeg forces Wednesday morning road closures
A fire in Winnipeg’s Lord Selkirk Park neighbourhood has forced road closures in the area on Wednesday morning.
Brandon selling property for $1 to help with housing and homelessness
The City of Brandon is selling a property for $1 in order to help with the city’s affordable housing and homelessness needs.
'I believe this is a strong NHL market': Bettman tries to put fears to rest as Jets deal with low attendance
Gary Bettman had a clear message for Winnipeg Jets fans during his media availability Tuesday – he is confident in the team and the hockey market, and the Jets aren't going anywhere.
Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson died of 'acute cocaine overdose': pathologist
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Nurses, doctors leaving rural Sask. in high numbers: report
New data is highlighting the difficulty of retaining healthcare workers in rural Saskatchewan as more doctors and nurses continue to leave the province.
City councillor says motion could put brakes on controversial homeless shelter
Residents are continuing to pressure city officials to change the location of a proposed homeless shelter in Sutherland.
Regina police say amount of fentanyl seized in bust contained 4.5 million lethal doses
At the most recent Board of Police Commissioners meeting, Regina police commented on a recent bust where over nine kilograms of fentanyl were seized.
Volunteers come together in support of food security initiative: Yorkton Community Fridge
With people continuously donating and taking food items, the Yorkton Community Fridge has been going strong for the past few months.
Father of Kelowna crane collapse victim calls for better safety standards
Mounted to the wall of Chris Vilness’ office is the harness that was strapped to his son Cailen Vilness’ back during the final moments of his life, a harsh reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on July 12, 2021.
Metro Vancouver skiers flock to B.C. Interior amid dismal snow conditions at home
Skiers and snowboarders from British Columbia's Lower Mainland flocked to the province's Interior over the long weekend due to dismal snow conditions at Metro Vancouver's local ski hills.
Police warn farmers about series of thefts in the South Okanagan
Mounties in the South Okanagan are warning farmers about a recent “rash of thefts,” urging them to secure their equipment, properties and outbuildings.
B.C. lawyer Hong Guo disbarred a 2nd time for being 'ungovernable'
A Richmond lawyer who has been at the centre of Law Society of B.C. discipline proceedings for years has been disbarred for a second time.
'We're all stoked': Snow brings relief for North Shore ski resorts
Recent snowfall in Metro Vancouver has been good news for local ski resorts, allowing them to reopen runs that were closed due to this season's mild weather.
Man dead after fire at abandoned Burnaby apartment
The Burnaby Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that claimed the life of one person late Tuesday night.
B.C. family says 23-year-old woman died after misdiagnosis, prompting calls for accountability
B.C.'s provincial health-care system is under scrutiny following the death of a 23-year-old woman in Nanaimo.
New reports highlight rising food prices in B.C.
A series of reports show that food banks are expecting another increase in demand this year. The rate of child poverty has increased and shoppers are no longer loyal to their regular food markets. This in an attempt by shoppers to make ends meet.
