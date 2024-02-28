ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 3 cats die following structure fire in Saint John

    Share

    Officials say nobody was injured following a structure fire in Saint John, N.B., Wednesday morning.

    Saint John Fire Platoon Chief Josh Hennessy says emergency crews responded to a three-unit residential structure in the 200 block of Waterloo Street around 7 a.m.

    The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

    Hennessy says three cats died and one unit in the building was damaged. The tenant who lives there is reportedly getting help from the Red Cross.

    How the fire started is under investigation.

    The fire closed Waterloo Street from Brunswick Drive to Golding Street. The Saint John Police Force said it reopened just before 8 a.m.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S., Canadian companies kick off 2024 with layoffs

    Companies in the United States and Canada have kicked off 2024 with thousands of job cuts across sectors, signalling that the spate of layoffs seen in 2023 could persist as they scramble to rein in costs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News