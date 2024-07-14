3 dead after single-vehicle collision in Sheffield, N.B.
A single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., has left three people dead on Sunday.
Police responded to the report of the crash on Route 105 in Sheffield at around 3:10 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found all three occupants of the vehicle dead.
According to a news release on Sunday, police believe the vehicle was heading east on Route 105 when they swerved off the road, colliding with a tree and catching fire.
Police say autopsies will be conducted in order to positively identify the individuals, as well as determine the causes of death.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
