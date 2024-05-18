35-year-old dead after ATV crash in Rollingdam, N.B.
A 35-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash involving an ATV in Rollingdam, N.B., on Friday.
According to a Saturday news release, the St. George RCMP responded to a report of an ATV which had crashed on Sorrel Ridge Road at around 4 p.m.
Police say the driver, a 35-year-old man from Tower Hill, N.B., was the only occupant of the ATV and died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Officers believe the crash happened after the driver failed to take a turn, and struck rocks. Police also believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Police say an autopsy will be done to determine the exact cause of the man’s death.
A member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s Officer also attended the scene, and is helping police with the investigation, which is still ongoing.
