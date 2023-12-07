Saint John police investigating report of 'armed persons' entering a home

ATLANTIC
    Police say they are investigating a report of "armed persons" entering a home in Saint John, N.B.

    The Saint John Police Force says it is on scene at the 100 block of Alma Street East near the intersection of Park Avenue.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

    “The residence has been contained by officers. Nearby residents are asked to shelter in place,” said Staff Sergeant Sean Rocca in a Thursday afternoon news release. ”The situation does not meet the criteria of Alert Ready at this time.”

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

