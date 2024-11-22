ATLANTIC
    4 pets die in house fire in Kings County, N.S.

    Four pets have died in a house fire in Nova Scotia’s Kings County.

    Jeff Skaling, the chief of the Canning Volunteer Fire Department, says crews responded to the fire on Canard Street just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

    Nobody was home at the time, but five pets were inside and four of them died.

    One cat sustained injuries and was taken to a veterinarian in Kentville.

    The fire was extinguished around 7 p.m.

    Skaling says the cause of the fire was accidental.

