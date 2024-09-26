ATLANTIC
    • 5 Halifax mayoral candidates meeting Thursday to discuss city's top issues

    Five of the Halifax Regional Municipality’s mayoral candidates are meeting Thursday to discuss the top issues facing the city.

    The Halifax Chamber of Commerce has invited Andy Fillmore, Nolan Greenough, Jim Hoskins, Pam Lovelace, and Waye Mason to the discussion, which is being held at the Westin.

    The chamber says the candidates will talk about the affordability and housing crises, economic development, and infrastructure, among other topics.

    Sixteen people are running for mayor in the upcoming election.

    More to come…

