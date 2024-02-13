Halifax Mayor Mike Savage announces he won't re-offer in next election

After 12 years as Halifax’s mayor, Mike Savage is leaving municipal politics.

“Today I’m here to let you know that I will not re-offer for a fourth term,” said the 63-year-old, who added being mayor was the best job he ever had. “But 12 years is enough.”

For the next eight months, until a new mayor is elected, Savage said he’ll continue to focus on the issues that have kept him busy in recent years.

“Homelessness, housing affordability and supply, social equity and the major threats posed by climate change,” said Savage.

As for what he’ll do when he leaves office?

“Certainly something, I’m not retiring from work and I want to do something else,” said Savage, who saw this as opportunity to walk away from the job on a high note. “I always wanted to leave office when I could win the next election. And I believe I could win the next election and I always wanted to leave on my own terms.”

During Savage’s three terms, he tackled the pandemic, urban development, the housing crisis and wildfires, to name a few issues.

“That’s one of the most important things that municipalities do, is first response to keep the public calm, when these disasters and events are happening,” said HRM Councillor Waye Mason.

According to HRM Councillor Tony Mancini, Savage will be remembered as a community minded politician.

“He gets that from his mom and dad and anyone who grew up in Dartmouth knew his mom and dad,” said Mancini. “He grew up learning to care about each other, especially those who don’t have people looking up for them.”

In a statement from the Nova Scotia government, Premier Tim Houston thanked Savage for his service as mayor.

“Mike has a passion for his community and has been a valuable partner as we tackle the challenges of growth in Halifax Regional Municipality,” Houston said in the statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as he finishes his term and wish him all the best for the next chapter.”

