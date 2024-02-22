ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    5 people facing firearm charges after incident in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional Police

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Halifax Regional Police have laid firearms charges to five people in relation to an incident in Dartmouth earlier this week.

    Police say they responded to a weapons call at a home in the Albro Lake Road area at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the home, five people were arrested, and police seized two firearms, two replica firearms, and ammunition.

    One of the men, 24-year-old Larson Munongo, is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face charges of:

    •  possession of a firearm without a license
    •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    •  storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    •  unsafe storage of firearm
    •  two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a probation order
    •  two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court

    The rest of the accused, which includes two men, aged 22 and 28-years-old, and two women, aged 22 and 23-years-old, have not been named by police. They are set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

    •  possession of a firearm without a license
    •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  unsafe storage of a firearm

