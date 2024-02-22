5 people facing firearm charges after incident in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police have laid firearms charges to five people in relation to an incident in Dartmouth earlier this week.

Police say they responded to a weapons call at a home in the Albro Lake Road area at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the home, five people were arrested, and police seized two firearms, two replica firearms, and ammunition.

One of the men, 24-year-old Larson Munongo, is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face charges of:

possession of a firearm without a license

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

unsafe storage of firearm

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a probation order

two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court

The rest of the accused, which includes two men, aged 22 and 28-years-old, and two women, aged 22 and 23-years-old, have not been named by police. They are set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

possession of a firearm without a license

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.