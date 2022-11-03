$53,000 worth of drugs seized from Springhill Institution

A federal prison in Nova Scotia is investigating a seizure of drugs inside the facility.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says hashish, THC shatter and tobacco with an institutional value of $53,000 were seized at the medium-security Springhill Institution in Springhill, N.S., on Monday.

CSC says police are aware of the situation.

The federal agency says it uses a variety of tools to prevent drugs from getting into its facilities. These include drug dogs and ion scanners, which detect microscopic particles of drugs.

CSC says it has heightened prevention measures to prevent the flow of drugs into its facilities.