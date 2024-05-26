57-year-old Carleton man dies following boating accident: P.E.I. RCMP

A 57-year-old man from Carleton, P.E.I., has died following a boating incident in the Summerside Harbour.

RCMP said they attended Holman Wharf in Summerside, P.E.I., around 9:45 p.m., Saturday night, where an oyster dory had come ashore after experiencing what Police believed to be a collision with a channel marker in Summerside harbour.

According to a news release, there were two men in the dory at the time, and police believe the collision appears to have caused one of the men to have been ejected from the boat.

RCMP said the second man attempted to rescue the man who had fallen overboard, and was able to bring him to shore.

Island EMS, Summerside Police and Canadian Coast Guard officials were also on scene said police, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) was alerted, but no additional support from them was required.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.