6 people injured in head-on Cape Breton crash: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says six people were injured following a head-on crash in Cape Breton last Friday.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Big Pond around 7:45 a.m.

Police say a black Hyundai Kona and a grey Toyota Corolla were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The 37-year-old woman who was driving the Kona was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Four men and a woman who were in the Corolla received moderate to serious injuries and were also taken to hospital.

A section of Highway 4 was closed for several hours following the crash.

Police say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and their investigation is ongoing.

