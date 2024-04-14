ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 70-year-old man arrested after 52-year-old man shot and killed in N.B.

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Police have arrested a 70-year-old man after a shooting in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., left one man dead on Saturday.

    According to a news release Sunday, police say they responded after a report of shots being fired at a home on Route 117 at around 2:04 p.m.

    Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man, whom was deceased. No one else was injured during the incident.

    Police located and arrested a 70-year-old man for murder in connection to the investigation, with help from a Parks Canada peace officer.

    New Brunswick RCMP are treating the shooting as a homicide, and the investigation is still ongoing.

    Police are asking anyone who has video footage, may have witnessed, or has information in relation to the shooting to call the RCMP at 1-888-506-7267, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

