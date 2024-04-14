70-year-old man arrested after 52-year-old man shot and killed in N.B.

Police have arrested a 70-year-old man after a shooting in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., left one man dead on Saturday.

According to a news release Sunday, police say they responded after a report of shots being fired at a home on Route 117 at around 2:04 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man, whom was deceased. No one else was injured during the incident.

Police located and arrested a 70-year-old man for murder in connection to the investigation, with help from a Parks Canada peace officer.

New Brunswick RCMP are treating the shooting as a homicide, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who has video footage, may have witnessed, or has information in relation to the shooting to call the RCMP at 1-888-506-7267, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.