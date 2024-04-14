70-year-old man arrested after fatal shooting in N.B.

Police have arrested a 70-year-old man after a shooting in Pointe-Sapin, N.B., left one man dead on Saturday.

Police say they responded after a report of shots being fired at a home on Route 117 around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man who was deceased. No one else was injured during the incident.

Police say they located and arrested a 70-year-old man for murder in connection to the investigation, with help from a Parks Canada peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday.

The New Brunswick RCMP is treating the shooting as a homicide and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who has video footage, may have witnessed, or has information in relation to the shooting, to call the RCMP at 1-888-506-7267, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

