85 people hospitalized in specialized COVID-19 units in Nova Scotia, 11 in ICU

According to health officials, there are 85 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit in Nova Scotia.

The province said Sunday that 11 people are currently in intensive care.

The age range of those in hospital is 23-100 years old, and the average age is 67.

Of the 85 people in hospital, 82 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

There are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

83 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care.

119 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

The number of COVID-19 admits and discharges to hospital was not available Sunday.

503 NEW COVID CASES REPORTED

On January 22, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,063 tests.

An additional 503 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported.

Here is a breakdown of the new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday:

Central Zone: 256 new cases

Eastern Zone: 76 new cases

Northern Zone: 63 new cases

Western Zone: 108 new cases

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

Nova Scotia remains under a state of emergency.

The province first declared a state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act on March 22, 2020.

The state of emergency has now been extended to February 6, 2022 unless government decides to terminate it or extend it further.