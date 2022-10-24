'A dire situation': N.B. nurses gather to discuss challenges as shortage plagues province
It’s a common story across the board in the health-care industry -- more nurses are needed.
“We’ve been sounding the alarm bells for a number of years that we would be in the staffing shortage that we’re in currently,” said Paula Douchet, the president for the New Brunswick Nurses Union.
Overall, nurses are needed across New Brunswick. It’s just one of the topics that is front and centre at the New Brunswick Nurses Union's 48th Annual General Meeting this week.
“It’s an absolute big issue,” Douchet said. “I’ve said different times before that even though we are showing numbers of hiring into both our regional health authorities and our long-term care sectors, there’s still upwards of almost 1,000 vacant nurse positions in this province and our workloads are increasing, the patient acuity is increasing, so it is a dire situation that needs to be addressed ASAP.”
Meanwhile, trying to fill the gap, up to 100 nursing seats for New Brunswick students have been added at Beal University in Maine starting in 2023.
“Our accelerated registered nursing degree program can be completed in just 32 months with the first year of classes offered entirely online,” explained Beal University President Sheryl Dewalt.
“Currently our graduates have over an 88 per cent pass rate on the registered nursing licenser exams.”
The provincial government is also offering a $6,000 grant to help offset some of the costs and help ensure that these future nurses return to New Brunswick.
“This grant will be conditional on the students signing a return to service agreement to work as a registered nurse in New Brunswick for a minimum of one year upon graduation,” said Trevor Holder, the post-secondary education, training and labour minister.
As a whole, the New Brunswick Nurses Union says it’s always positive when steps are taken to get more nurses into the system, adding that right now, there also needs to be a focus on retention as well as recruitment.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-leveled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
Heiltsuk Nation lambasts Vancouver Police Board and chief after officers don't show for ceremony
Numerous members of the Heiltsuk Nation expressed their anger and frustration directly to Vancouver Police Board members and high-ranking officers at a ceremony in the First Nation's big house in Bella Bella on Monday night.
Ukraine nuclear agency thickens alleged dirty bomb plot
Ukraine's nuclear energy operator on Tuesday offered what it suggested were clues about what might be behind Russia's claims that Kyiv's forces are preparing a 'provocation' involving a radioactive device -- a so-called dirty bomb.
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
Rishi Sunak is now one of the richest leaders in the world. How do others compare?
As the new prime minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak is estimated to be one of the richest to hold that office. How does his wealth compare to other world leaders?
Estranged Ontario brothers still not talking after municipal election results
No brotherly love was lost in Port Colborne after Monday's municipal election that pit two estranged siblings against each other.
Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks
Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with Ye and a decision that the German sportwear company said would hit its bottom line.
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
Bedsores becoming more common in Canadian hospitals: data
Continued pressure on Canada's health-care system is adding to a long-standing problem: the prevalence of bedsores in Canadian hospitals.
Toronto
-
New details reveal how the alleged 'crypto king' scheme left investors out millions
A self-described 'crypto king' from Ontario was living a lavish life – driving a lime green Lamborghini and boating on a multi-leveled yacht – before an investor alleged the 23-year-old had scammed him out of millions.
-
FULL RECAP
FULL RECAP | Election results and highlights from Toronto and the GTA
John Tory has been re-elected as mayor of Toronto while other races in the Greater Toronto Area were razor-thin. Here's a full recap of election night in Ontario.
-
Trudeau government invests nearly $1 billion in new Ontario nuclear reactor
The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) announced Tuesday it's loaning almost a billion dollars to Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to build the country’s first grid-scale, small modular reactor (SMR) in Clarington, Ont.
Calgary
-
CPS investigating suspicious death of suspected East Village assault victim
The Calgary Police Service is trying to determine what led to the death of an unidentified man who was found severely injured in East Village early Tuesday morning.
-
Young Calgary woman charged in Rundle suspicious death
A Calgary woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in the community of Rundle this weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | West wind for Calgary's 5-day forecast
Closing out October: warm, dry conditions.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | October heat could break temperature records in Montreal Tuesday
The stretch of unseasonably warm weather is expected to continue across southwestern Quebec on Wednesday, and Montreal could set a temperature record on the final day of this October heat.
-
66-year-old man found shot and killed in Laval parking lot: police
Laval police (SPL) are investigating Tuesday after a 66-year-old man was found shot and killed in a commercial parking lot. Officers were called to the scene near Laval's Highway 440 around 7:45 a.m. There, in the parking lot of a business called Centre Ceramique 440, they discovered the victim's body.
-
Body of missing 64-year-old Quebec man found; young man and woman arrested
An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a 64-year-old man from La Prairie, Que. Luc Lafontaine was reported missing by his family on Monday and his body was discovered shortly afterwards by police.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
Wanted man facing 1st-degree murder charge in missing Wetaskiwin man's death
Two people, one of whom is still at large, have been charged in the death of a missing Wetaskiwin man.
Northern Ontario
-
New mayors usher in new era across northeastern Ontario
The four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
Sudbury’s city council, nine return along with four new faces
The unofficial results of the Greater Sudbury municipal election will see many familiar faces with some new comers at the council table.
London
-
Threats made with hammer in London robbery: LPS
Police say a London man has been arrested after a hammer was used to threaten security personnel. Around 8:50 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and Adelaide Street North where they say a man entered a business and concealed various items in a cart.
-
Sudden death investigation at Munsee-Delaware First Nation
OPP and members of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police are investigating a sudden death. First responders, including EMS were called to an address on Munsee-Delaware First Nation around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
-
Josh Morgan elected mayor of London
Election night results for the City of London
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg's mayoral race may be close, experts say
Political experts say the race to become Winnipeg’s next mayor is far from certain.
-
U.S. hospitals 'overwhelmed' with young RSV patients; is Canada seeing the same trend?
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
-
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
Ottawa
-
Mark Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
-
Meet the new Ottawa city council with a dozen new faces
Thirteen incumbents and 11 new councillors will join mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe at the Ottawa council table for the new four-year term.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hearing from more police officers
The Public Order Emergency Commission resumes public hearings today, with senior police members expected to testify.
Saskatoon
-
Beleaguered Warman clinic reopen after emergency closure
Legends Medical Clinic in Warman reopened to the public today, nearly two weeks after shutting its door to walk-in patients due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.
-
Moe talks immigration, energy in Saskatoon throne speech preview
Premier Scott Moe gave a sneak peek of what will be coming out of Wednesday’s throne speech on Monday afternoon in Saskatoon.
-
'I could represent myself': Greg Fertuck’s lawyers walk out of the courtroom
After investing more than 500 hours into Greg Fertuck’s case, both of his lawyers walked out of the courtroom, mid murder trial.
Vancouver
-
Heiltsuk Nation lambasts Vancouver Police Board and chief after officers don't show for ceremony
Numerous members of the Heiltsuk Nation expressed their anger and frustration directly to Vancouver Police Board members and high-ranking officers at a ceremony in the First Nation's big house in Bella Bella on Monday night.
-
Explosions, large Surrey fire under investigation
A large fire is under investigation in Surrey Tuesday morning.
-
Nurse who told patient 'to shut up,' accused of sexual misconduct has registration cancelled for 5 years
A B.C. nurse accused of multiple forms of misconduct including sexually inappropriate behaviour has had his registration cancelled for several years.
Regina
-
Political scientist explains motive behind Scott Moe's 'childish' tweet and why we’re seeing more attack ads
A state of permanent campaigning could be the reason behind a controversial tweet from Premier Scott Moe over the weekend, according to a Saskatchewan political scientist.
-
'The struggle is real': Concerns deepen for Regina’s houseless population as temperatures fall
Living conditions couldn’t be more deplorable for some of Regina’s houseless, with many living under tarps as nighttime temperatures drop below zero.
-
Bedsores becoming more common in Canadian hospitals: data
Continued pressure on Canada's health-care system is adding to a long-standing problem: the prevalence of bedsores in Canadian hospitals.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'Sit there and wait': Campbell River filmmaker captures black bear hunting salmon
An abundance of salmon that are returning to spawn along Vancouver Island rivers are attracting wildlife, members of the public and photographers who are arriving to record the spectacle. One such individual is Campbell River, B.C., filmmaker Eiko Jones who was attempting to record salmon spawning but instead captured incredible video of black bears trying to eat the salmon.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Saanich police investigating after child struck on Shelbourne Street
Saanich police say a child under 12 was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Cowichan Valley hobby farmer warns of cougar attacks on livestock
A hobby farmer in Cobble Hill, B.C., has a warning for people living along Telegraph Road. Two of her sheep were killed by a cougar that has recently moved into the area.