A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits to the Maritimes

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many are reflecting on her many visits to the Maritimes.

As a long-serving and well-travelled monarch, and the head of the Commonwealth, she was widely considered the most famous person in the world.

Over her 70-year reign, Her Majesty visited Canada more than any other Commonwealth country, and was a regular visitor to the Maritimes.

1951

Princess Elizabeth, as she was known as at this time, made her first visit to the Maritimes in 1951. This trip happened one year before she was crowned Queen.

Elizabeth, aged 24 at the time, and Prince Philip arrived in New Brunswick on Nov. 6, 1951. They continued on to Nova Scotia the next day and visited Prince Edward Island on Nov. 9.

1959

Eight years later, in 1959, Queen Elizabeth II made a second visit to all three Maritime provinces.

During this visit -- which was part of a 45-day tour of Canada -- the young Queen reviewed the Royal Canadian Navy.

1964

Her Majesty and Prince Philip made their next Maritime visit to Prince Edward Island in 1964.

They were honoured guests for the official opening of the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

1973

Queen Elizabeth returned to the island in 1973 to celebrate the centennial of Prince Edward Island's entry into Confederation.

1976

Then, in 1976, the Queen and Prince Philip made a significant visit to Nova Scotia, where they laid a wreath at the cenotaph in Halifax's Grand Parade to mark the 50th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The Royal couple also stopped in New Brunswick during this trip.

1984

The Royal couple returned to the Maritimes in 1984, making New Brunswick the first stop on their tour.

During this visit, they were guests of honour at a variety of community events and celebrations marking New Brunswick's 200th birthday.

1994

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s next visit to the region, this time to Nova Scotia, was in 1994.

During this trip, the Queen opened the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Halifax, Prince Philip toured the city's St. George's Anglican Church, which had been rebuilt and restored, and together they visited Cape Breton's Fortress of Louisbourg.

2002

In 2002, Her Majesty and Prince Philip marked the 50th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne with a 12-month tour throughout the Commonwealth to participate in each country’s official celebrations of the Golden Jubilee. They stopped in New Brunswick as part of the celebrations.

2010

Queen Elizabeth II's most recent -- and final -- visit to the Maritime region was to Halifax in the summer of 2010.

This visit was part of a nine-day Canadian tour where the Queen attended a sail-pass to mark the centennial anniversary of the Royal Canadian Navy.

This trip marked the Queen's 22nd official royal visit to Canada.