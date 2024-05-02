Fourth teen charged with second-degree murder in connection with Halifax student's death

Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on Thursday to face one count of second-degree murder.

Halifax Regional Police says the suspect was one of two 16-year-olds previously arrested and released on April 22.

The other 16-year-old suspect was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on Monday.

Last week, a girl and a boy, both 14-years-old, were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The three accused are due back in youth court on May 13.

Their identities are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On April 22, police responded to a report of an injured person in the parking lot of Halifax Shopping Centre just after 5 p.m.

Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, 16, was taken to hospital where he died from of his injuries.

Al Marrach was a student at Citadel High School in Halifax. His family arrived in Canada eight years ago after fleeing the war in Syria.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.