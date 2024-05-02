ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Fourth teen charged with second-degree murder in connection with Halifax student's death

    Police are pictured outside the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) Police are pictured outside the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, 2024. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.

    The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on Thursday to face one count of second-degree murder.

    Halifax Regional Police says the suspect was one of two 16-year-olds previously arrested and released on April 22.

    The other 16-year-old suspect was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on Monday.

    Last week, a girl and a boy, both 14-years-old, were also arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

    The three accused are due back in youth court on May 13.

    Their identities are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    On April 22, police responded to a report of an injured person in the parking lot of Halifax Shopping Centre just after 5 p.m.

    Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, 16, was taken to hospital where he died from of his injuries.

    Al Marrach was a student at Citadel High School in Halifax. His family arrived in Canada eight years ago after fleeing the war in Syria.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Imagine living in a 4-foot body that doesn't develop chronic diseases

    Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News