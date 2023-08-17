A slice of pie leads to second big lotto win for N.B. couple

An Oromocto, N.B. couple is celebrating their second big Atlantic lottery win after claiming Set For Life’s top prize worth $675,000.

Charlotte Michaud purchased the ticket while waiting for her husband, Carol Michaud, to finish his dessert.

The couple had been eating lunch at the Sunshine Diner and Convenience in Fredericton when Carol ordered a piece of raspberry pie.

According to a news release from Atlantic Lotto Corp., Charlotte had finished eating and told her husband she wasn’t going to sit and watch him eat his pie.

“So, I went and got a ticket,” said Michaud.

After she scratched the ticket, she showed it to her husband who didn’t have too much of a reaction and continued eating his pie. Charlotte and Carol Michaud pictured with their lotto win cheque. (Altlantic Lottery)

She took the ticket to the clerk at the diner who seemed surprised when he checked it.

“He just froze at the screen, so I said, ‘did I win or not?’ and he said: ‘Yes, I think so!’”

Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life is a $4 Scratch’N Win ticket offering two options for the top prize.

Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. Charlotte Michaud chose to receive the lump sum payment.

It is the second big win for the couple. In 2018, they won $500,000 in the Daily Grand.

“Now, here we are again,” Charlotte said. “I feel blessed, and we are eager to share with our family to give them a smile.”

The couple intends to share the prize money with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

They also plan to take the staff at the Sunshine Diner out for dinner.

“We like them, and they like us,” Carol said, “We’re there nearly every day.”

