Abandoned house in Nova Scotia’s Hants County destroyed by fire

    An early morning fire has destroyed an abandoned house in Nova Scotia’s Hants County.

    Fire crews were called to the blaze on Highway 1 in Falmouth around 3 a.m. Friday.

    A woman driving by the area saw the fire and called it in.

    Windsor Fire Chief Jamie Harvey says the home had been abandoned for a few years.

    No injuries were reported.

    The fire has been extinguished.

    The cause of the fire is undetermined.

