ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • About 1,450 lobster boats to head out on Day 1 of Canada's largest lobster fishery

    Lobster boats, loaded with pots and buoys, head from West Dover, N.S. on November 29, 2022 for the opening of the season in Lobster Fishing Area 33. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Lobster boats, loaded with pots and buoys, head from West Dover, N.S. on November 29, 2022 for the opening of the season in Lobster Fishing Area 33. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    Share

    Fishers aboard roughly 1,450 boats in Canada's largest lobster fishery are expected to set their traps in the early hours of Tuesday off southern Nova Scotia.

    The annual "dumping day" for lobster fishing areas 33 and 34 is set for the final Monday of November, but there was a one-day delay this year due to rough weather.

    Dwayne Surette, a federal Fisheries Department manager, said in an interview that waves are expected to subside to one metre and winds will be light on Tuesday morning -- good conditions for the vessels' departure.

    He says the first day of the season is always the most dangerous as each boat can be loaded with between 300 and 400 traps, a number that reduces the stability of the fishing vessels.

    "It gives the boats a bit more of top-heavy roll, and this ... creates the risk of (crew members) falling overboard," he said.

    The boats in area 33 -- which stretches from Cow Bay in the Halifax area down to Shelburne County -- will be leaving about 7 a.m., while the vessels in area 34 -- which extends from southern portions of Shelburne County around to Digby County -- will depart at 5 a.m.

    Surette says the departure time permitted for area 34 is a bit earlier because rougher weather is forecast in the evening in that part of the ocean.

    The fisheries manager said last year the season for area 34 was delayed about seven days due to rough weather.

    In 2023-24, the two fishing areas had combined landings of 24,000 tonnes, creating a landed value of approximately $558 million.

    Last year, inshore lobster represented 62 per cent of the total landed value from all species caught in the Bay of Fundy and off Nova Scotia's eastern shores. Over half of that catch came from lobster fishing areas 33 and 34.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News