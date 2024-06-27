'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia

A Nova Scotian captured an unusual sight along the Eastern Shore.

A large basking shark was seen close to the shoreline. While this type of shark is common in Nova Scotia waters, it’s rare to see one in such shallow waters.

"This is an absolutely amazing video," said Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, the executive director of the Shark Research Foundation. "Usually, these sharks are in deeper water. So, the fact that they're close to shore where most people aren't going to be used to seeing them, I think is pretty neat and unusual."

Hammerschlag is also the president of Atlantic Shark Expeditions, which will be taking people out this summer to cage dive with sharks as part of scientific research.

He said it's clear to him the shark caught on video was a basking shark.

"It's a pretty dynamic video of the shark cutting through the water surface and just pretty amazing. The shark is actually doing what basking sharks do best, which is cruising near the surface, which is actually why they get their name basking shark from basking in the surface."

Hammerschlag said the shark appears to be filter feeding in the video.

"It would come anywhere that there's a lot of plankton, and at this time of year, there's a lot of nutrients in the water, a lot of productivity, and it's likely just cruising the shoreline, mouth open, filter feeding, doing its thing," he said.

While it may seem concerning to have a shark so close to land, Hammerschlag said there's nothing to worry about.

"These are gentle giants," he said. "People have nothing to fear from basking sharks. Although basking sharks is the second largest shark on the planet, actually the second largest fish on the planet, they also only eat plankton and small little fish, so they actually filter feed."

He said basking sharks are more similar to whales in a lot of ways because of the way they feed.

"I think it's a great sign to see sharks, including basking sharks, in our waters because it's a sign of a healthy ecosystem. To be able to support those big animals, there needs to be enough food around."

Hammerschlag said we are now seeing a general increase in shark sightings.

"We're also seeing an increase in people's ability to share sightings via social media or having mobile phones on them. The reason shark sightings are increasing is because of ocean warming. Certainly, the waters here are warming and it is becoming more suitable for sharks, which tend to like warmer waters."

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.