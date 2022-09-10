Accession ceremonies in the Maritimes proclaim the new King of Canada

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession

King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.

King Charles III speaks at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament are meeting to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Hall, in London, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island