Accession ceremonies in the Maritimes proclaim the new King of Canada
Several accession ceremonies took place across the Maritimes on Saturday, proclaiming His Majesty Charles III as Canada’s new sovereign.
In New Brunswick, Lieutenant Governor Brenda Murphy issued and read a formal proclamation under the Great Seal of the Province of New Brunswick proclaiming the new Monarch.
"The crown of Canada vests in His Royal Highness Charles Philip Arthur George,” the Lieutenant Governor read from the proclamation.
“We, The Honourable Brenda L. Murphy Lieutenant Governor of the province of New Brunswick assisted by His Majesty's executive council for the province of New Brunswick proclaim that His Royal Highness Prince Charles Philip Arthur George, is now by the death of our late sovereign, Charles III, by the grace of God, of the United Kingdom, Canada and his other realms and territories, King,” she read.
She was joined Attorney General Hugh Flemming, Elder Imelda Perley, and Premier Blaine Higgs amongst other prominent guests.
"It's an honour to be premier at this time,” Higgs said. “It's a humbling experience because 70 years is a long time and Queen Elizabeth II [was] a reigning monarch who certainly stood the test of time,” said Higgs.
In Halifax, Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc was joined by Premier Tim Huston and Justice Minister Brad Johns as they welcomed King Charles III as the King of Canada.
LeBlanc signed and read the declaration and toasted to the new King.
"It is my duty to advise the Lieutenant Governor to issue a proclamation under the Great Seal of the province of Nova Scotia,” Houston said. “Announcing the death of her late majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of his majesty King Charles III, King of Canada.”
The tradition dates back to the accession of King George III in 1760. It calls for a proclamation of accession ceremony to be held when a new sovereign inherits the throne upon the death of the previous King or Queen.
A 21-gun salute took place at each ceremony.
"We have conducted the Royal salute. That was our main task today and a privilege to do,” said Cmdr. Yan-Philippe Cote-Baribeau of the 115 Battery RCA, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment.
“First, when we heard the sad news, we were kind of like, ‘OK, what's going on now?’ And we start going over what happens next and realized the artillery has a real big place in those ceremonies,” Cote-Baribeau said. “So I would say my troops were very excited to volunteer to do that important task.”
It was announced Friday that the funeral for Queen Elizabeth will take place on September 19th.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
U.K. issues rules for those wanting to pay respects to the Queen
People wanting to pay final their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin.
New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen Elizabeth II's death
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
What is the price of zero-COVID? Chinese researchers are treading on sensitive ground
Authorities in Shanghai have denied a report by a leading Chinese real estate research firm that claimed more than a third of shops in a major mall had been shuttered because of strict COVID curbs.
5 things to know for Monday, September 12, 2022
The Queen's casket arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and the real work begins for new Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader
With the House of Commons set to resume sitting in nine days, new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his inner circle have to decide who will fill the party's critic roles, and where to place the Conservative members of parliament who were former leadership rivals.
Charest says Conservatives need to unify, but he's returning to private sector
Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
-
Doug Ford set to hold accession ceremony for King Charles III at Queen’s Park
An accession ceremony is set to take place at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon in honour of King Charles III.
-
Three people shot inside nightclub on Queen Street West, police say
Three people have been rushed to hospital following a shooting inside a Queen Street West nightclub early Monday morning.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
Calgary police seek missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Kensington
Calgary Police Service officials say Betty Bruno arrived in Calgary with her daughter Abyanna earlier this month and was scheduled to begin classes.
-
Wildfires blanket Calgary, southern Alberta in smoke
British Columbia is dealing with nearly 200 active wildfires, bringing about smoky conditions for the west coast and much of southern Alberta.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault to campaign in hotly contested ridings in Montreal, Laval
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is headed to the Montreal area as he campaigns in a pair of ridings he's hoping to add come Oct. 3.
-
Nick Suzuki named captain of Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki has been named the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens, making him the youngest captain in Habs history.
-
Health organizations want Quebec political parties to increase provincial tobacco tax
Several health organizations are joining forces to call for stricter measures to fight tobacco use in Quebec.
Edmonton
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
Calgary police seek missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Kensington
Calgary Police Service officials say Betty Bruno arrived in Calgary with her daughter Abyanna earlier this month and was scheduled to begin classes.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Highs in the 20s most of the week
The 20s returned over the weekend and they're sticking around for most (if not all) of this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Groups weigh in on LU's amended creditor repayment plan
Both the City of Greater Sudbury and Laurentian University Terminated Faculty Committee have responded to news that Laurentian University will be able to repay creditors one year earlier than originally expected.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
London
-
Hate crime in Petrolia
OPP in Lambton County say officers are investigating a hate crime.
-
A 'hoppy' discovery: Londoner finds a live frog in a sealed package of salad
A simple trip to the grocery store, led to a 'hoppy' discovery for a London woman
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
ManyFest draws thousands to Winnipeg’s downtown
Winnipeg's largest street festival returned to the city's core marking an important step in downtown Winnipeg's post-lockdown recovery.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | OC Transpo projecting $85M deficit by year's end if province, feds don't help
OC Transpo is projecting an $85-million deficit by the end of 2022, as ridership has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Sun and warm temperatures to start the work week
Sun and warm temperatures to start the work week
-
Ottawa police homicide unit investigating Nepean woman's death
Ottawa police say the homicide unit is investigating the death of a woman in the Craig Henry area.
Saskatoon
-
'It binds us together': Three fallen officers added to RCMP's Honour Roll and Memorial Wall
A ceremony at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina on Sunday saw three names added to the RCMP's Honour Roll and inscribed on the Memorial Wall.
-
Fire departments across Sask. commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day
Fire departments from across Saskatchewan took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in locating man facing over 10 charges
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
-
North Vancouver RCMP warn of rash of 'brazen' scams targeting seniors
Mounties in North Vancouver are warning about recent rash of increasingly 'brazen' scams targeting seniors.
-
'A huge historical event': B.C. man travelling to UK for Queen’s funeral
A Metro Vancouver man will be going the distance to watch history unfold. Within hours of learning about the Queen's passing, he purchased a round-trip ticket to London.
Regina
-
'It binds us together': Three fallen officers added to RCMP's Honour Roll and Memorial Wall
A ceremony at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina on Sunday saw three names added to the RCMP's Honour Roll and inscribed on the Memorial Wall.
-
Sask. RCMP ask for assistance in locating man facing over 10 charges
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for Queen coffin procession
King Charles III landed in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.
Vancouver Island
-
'He really liked helping people': Family of slain Nanaimo man speaks out
The family of the 29-year-old man fatally stabbed by a stranger in a Nanaimo park last week has issued a statement condemning the "random violence" by "thugs" that led to his death.
-
Wildfire smoke on Vancouver Island expected to clear Sunday night
Smoky skies from wildfires burning in the U.S. and the B.C. mainland continued on Vancouver Island Sunday, but relief was on the way.
-
CRD approves acquisition of new community park space in Otter Point
A 23.5-hectare parcel of undeveloped land in Otter Point is now a community park, the Capital Regional District announced Friday.