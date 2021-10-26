Active COVID-19 case numbers in N.B. continue to decline

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick Public Health reported 89 recoveries and 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the number of active cases dropped to 521.

"We are pleased to see the continued decline in active cases in the province," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release. "The measures that are in place are having a positive impact and have put us on a good path."

Public health says 13 of the new cases – or 61.9 per cent – are unvaccinated, and eight – or 38.1 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

There are 40 people in hospitalized because of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 20 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated, and 17 are fully vaccinated.

"There are 14 people in an intensive care unit, 11 of whom are unvaccinated; two are partially vaccinated and one is fully vaccinated," public health said in a news release.

There have been 111 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

RAPID-SCREENING KIT PICKUP PROGRAM

New Brunswick has opened mobile pickup sites to provide easier access to rapid-screening kits.

There are 20 news mobile sites across the province added by Horizon Health Network. Each mobile site will be open one day a week from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A full list of Vitalité Health Network’s 16 sites is available online.

More information about kits is available online.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public health reported Tuesday that 84 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.2 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

You can book an appointment for first and second doses, as well as a booster dose for those eligible, at a regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

CONFIRMED CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

You can find information on cases in schools through the Healthy and Safe Schools website and the COVID-19 dashboard.

Public health has confirmed a case at the Dieppe Boys and Girls Club in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

"Affected families have been notified," public health said in a news release. "If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health or the facility for contact tracing. If you are not notified directly, you have not been identified as a close contact."

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Here is a regional breakdown of the new cases:

two new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

11 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

three new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

four new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region);

one case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

If you have symptoms of the virus, or if you have been at the site of a possible public exposure, you are urged to request a test online to get an appointment.

A map of potential public exposures can be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.