    • Actor and activist Elliot Page named one of Time's most influential people

    Elliot Page poses for a portrait in Toronto, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Elliot Page poses for a portrait in Toronto, Friday, June 16, 2023. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
    Halifax actor and activist Elliot Page has been recognized by Time, an American news magazine, as one of the most influential people of 2024.

    The magazine’s list of 100 influential people is divided into categories like artists, leaders, innovators, and pioneers. Page is listed under icons, alongside fellow Canadians Michael J. Fox and Suzanne Simard.

    “A tremendous honor to be featured in Time’s 2024 #Time100 list,” wrote Page on Instagram Wednesday.

    Page released his first memoir Page Boy last summer and recently returned home to Halifax to present the Humanitarian Award at the Junos.

    Raquel Willis, a writer, editor, and transgender rights activist, penned a tribute to Page for the magazine.

    “I didn’t meet Elliot, the person, until early 2023. We bonded as transgender figures completing our debut memoirs. Elliot’s Pageboy ultimately landed at a time when conservatives were—as they still are—threatening trans people’s bodily autonomy and self-determination,” wrote Willis.

    “But Elliot remains undeterred, letting down the shield that his platform and privileges afford, and championing grassroots activist efforts like the Gen Z–guided Trans Prom at the U.S. Capitol. In whatever he does, Elliot is aware that his truth and power serve as a light in which others can see their own.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @elliotpage

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

