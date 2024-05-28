Addictions centre for women officially opens in Saint John, N.B.
A new non-residential, non-profit centre designed to provide continuing care for women recovering from addiction has officially opened in Saint John, N.B.
A Tuesday news release from the New Brunswick government says the Sophia Recovery Centre is located in the city's north end.
The province says it provided $485,000 for renovations at the new centre through the Regional Development Corporation.
“The Sophia Recovery Centre is near and dear to my heart,” said Sherry Wilson, minister responsible for addictions and mental health services. “It is vital that we offer support to those people working hard to turn their lives around and to lend a helping hand to those who are trying to break free from addiction.”
A wall with the names of all those who helped make the new centre a reality are featured as soon as you walk inside the Sophia Recovery Centre.
The province's Department of Health is providing the centre with $595,200 for operations funding this year – an increase of about $100,000.
The expanded space is expected to better serve the needs of the centre’s clients.
“This opening could not come soon enough,” said Julie Atkinson, the centre’s executive director. “We are so thankful to our community for supporting this expansion and renovation.”
The main lounge in the new Sophia Recovery Centre is pictured in this image taken May 28, 2024.
The Sophia Recovery Centre first opened in uptown Saint John in 2008.
It has since added locations in St. Stephen and Quispamsis in order to meet growing demand.
According to the release, 500 women visited the centre with more than 5,000 appointments made for counselling, peer check-ins and group programs in 2023.
The centre moved into its new location just over a week ago.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
MPs to vote on motion to oust House Speaker Greg Fergus over allegations of partisanship
Members of Parliament will be voting Tuesday on a Conservative-led motion to oust House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus, amid renewed concern over his 'alleged lack of impartiality.'
Richard Dreyfuss' comments about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity lead venue to apologize
The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a 'Jaws'-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity.
Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone
Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.
WATCH Airline pilot treated to stunning northern lights show during U.S.-Portugal flight
An airline pilot got quite a show on May 11 while flying from San Francisco to Lisbon when a solar storm caused stunning auroras.
Severe thunderstorms, 15 cm of snow: Canadian weather forecast highlights
Well into spring, some parts of Canada could experience a wintry comeback, while other areas are bracing for severe thunderstorms, according to local forecasts.
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Why young people keep getting caught in debt traps and how to break the cycle
Canadians are feeling the squeeze between incomes that haven't kept up with the cost of living, housing crises in markets across the country and rising interest rates brought in to control inflation. Experts share some tips for managing debt and spending.
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
-
Air Canada flight bound for Delhi returns to Toronto Pearson airport after engine issue
An Air Canada flight bound for India was forced to return to Toronto after what an official described as an engine issue onboard the aircraft.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Calgary
-
Calgary restaurant accuses AHS of 'mishandling' inspection
A Calgary restaurant says a publicly posted closure order from Alberta Health Services (AHS) has caused "significant reputational damage" to its business and demands the agency to make amends.
-
Calgary police release sketches of suspects wanted in violent home invasion
Calgary police have released composite sketches of two people believed to be responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this month.
-
2 dead after semi-trucks crash in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Edmonton Folk Music Festival announces full 2024 lineup
Organizers behind the Edmonton Folk Music Festival announced the event's 2024 headliners on Thursday, ahead of tickets going on sale June 1.
-
Alta. woman, Sask. man killed in crash likely involving drugs or alcohol: RCMP
An SUV driver ran a stop sign before a double fatal collision northeast of Edmonton early Tuesday morning, RCMP believe.
-
'Start slow, practice': Police advise caution to motorcyclists shaking off the rust going into riding season
With temperatures rising and summer just around the corner, motorcycles are back on the roads and police are asking riders to be careful.
Montreal
-
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.
-
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for 'several hours' outside McGill University.
-
Tour de l'Ile, Tour la nuit prepare to take over Montreal
Montreal's annual Tour de l’Ile and Tour la Nuit cycling events are set to take over the downtown area this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
-
Ottawa firefighters, police bring down protesters from Hwy. 417 signs, causing delays
A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
-
LISTEN
LISTEN Is eastern Ontario a new tornado alley?
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips says Ottawa has seen an increase in frequency when it comes to tornadoes and violent wind events over the last six years.
London
-
Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia
Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.
-
Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash
OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.
-
Loaded firearm seized during traffic stop in Strathroy
A traffic stop in Strathroy has led to the seizure of a weapon and ammunition. Around 3 p.m. on Monday, officers stopped a vehicle in the west end of Strathroy for a Highway Traffic Act offence.
Barrie
-
Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
-
Judge expects resolution in murder case involving former Ont. fire captain
The former Brampton fire captain accused of murder in his wife's death appears headed for anticipated resolution in the case.
-
Police arrest suspect involved in the IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a car bombing incident that took place in Barrie last fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
-
Coroner's inquest begins in death of Indigenous man shot by northern Ont. police
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Kitchener
-
ER closed at Listowel Memorial Hospital due to fire
No injuries have been reported after a fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
-
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph Lake
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
Windsor
-
Arrest made in stabbing of teen boy
A 19 year old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.
-
Marianas Trench coming to Caesars Windsor this fall
Marianas Trench is bringing The Force of Nature Tour to Caesars Windsor with special guest LØLØ for an all-ages performance this fall.
-
Two youths arrested for assault with a pellet gun
Chatham-Kent police say two teen boys have been charged with assaulting another youth.
Winnipeg
-
Ghost gun parts, firearms seized by CBSA; Manitoba man charged
A Beausejour man has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences after two searches
-
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants predictability, with room for increases, in federal transfer payments.
-
Man robbed with machete while playing VLTs: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a machete was used to rob a man at a hotel earlier in the month.
Regina
-
Taco Bell marks grand return to the Queen City
For those in Regina looking to "Live Más," the day has come — Taco Bell has made its return to the Queen City.
-
'The information that he had': Moe says he believes former house leader didn't remember bringing gun into legislative building
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
-
Why one doctor is calling for more Indigenous supports in Sask. hospitals
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has First Nations and Metis Health Services available directly in Saskatchewan's major cities, but Saskatchewan doctors hope to see access expanded.
Saskatoon
-
'The information that he had': Moe says he believes former house leader didn't remember bringing gun into legislative building
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
-
'We feel neglected': Cumberland House calls on government officials to see the road for themselves
Residents of a remote village in Northern Saskatchewan are calling on government officials to visit their community and see their road conditions first hand.
-
Saskatoon police renew calls for historic homicide of Linda Clark
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is renewing calls for information about the historic homicide of Linda Clark 10 years ago.
Vancouver
-
Messi's no-show at Vancouver Whitecaps game leads to petition for ticket refund
Hundreds of frustrated fans have signed a petition calling for tickets to be refunded after Lionel Messi didn't play the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.
-
2 dead after semi-trucks crash in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a semi-truck rolled over and collided with another semi on Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C., late Monday night.
-
Decision on cellphone use in Vancouver schools pushed back to future school board meeting
A discussion on cellphone use for Vancouver students in kindergarten to Grade 6 will be put off to a future school board meeting, trustees decided Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. universities focus on talks with encamped protesters as others take legal action
Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.
-
'A tight situation right now': B.C. gets D+ on Food Banks Canada's poverty report card
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
-
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Kelowna
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.