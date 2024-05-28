Addictions centre for women officially opens in Saint John, N.B.

A new non-residential, non-profit centre designed to provide continuing care for women recovering from addiction has officially opened in Saint John, N.B.

A Tuesday news release from the New Brunswick government says the Sophia Recovery Centre is located in the city's north end.

The province says it provided $485,000 for renovations at the new centre through the Regional Development Corporation.

“The Sophia Recovery Centre is near and dear to my heart,” said Sherry Wilson, minister responsible for addictions and mental health services. “It is vital that we offer support to those people working hard to turn their lives around and to lend a helping hand to those who are trying to break free from addiction.”

A wall with the names of all those who helped make the new centre a reality are featured as soon as you walk inside the Sophia Recovery Centre.

The province's Department of Health is providing the centre with $595,200 for operations funding this year – an increase of about $100,000.

The expanded space is expected to better serve the needs of the centre’s clients.

“This opening could not come soon enough,” said Julie Atkinson, the centre’s executive director. “We are so thankful to our community for supporting this expansion and renovation.”

The main lounge in the new Sophia Recovery Centre is pictured in this image taken May 28, 2024.

The Sophia Recovery Centre first opened in uptown Saint John in 2008.

It has since added locations in St. Stephen and Quispamsis in order to meet growing demand.

According to the release, 500 women visited the centre with more than 5,000 appointments made for counselling, peer check-ins and group programs in 2023.

The centre moved into its new location just over a week ago.

