Fishermen allowed to fish close to shore in Gulf of St. Lawrence after right whale sighting

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has updated its prohibition on a fishing area off the coast of New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula due to the presence of an endangered North Atlantic right whale, allowing fishermen to work close to the shore.

DFO says it instituted a 15-day temporary fishing area closure in Lobster Fishing Area (LFA) 23 C on May 17 after a right whale was spotted in shallow waters east of Miscou Island. After a meeting on Thursday between the federal fisheries minister and industry representatives, the order was updated to allow fishermen to fish close to the shore.

“We fully acknowledge that a temporary area closure at the height of a fishing season is a significant blow to our coastal communities and has consequential impact on harvesters in the region. We want to work with harvesters on how we can mitigate the impacts,” reads a Thursday statement from the Department of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard - Gulf Region.

“Our adaptive measures for protecting North Atlantic right whales are challenging for harvesters, however it is important to note they are meant to prevent entanglements and help the species recover.”

Fishermen affected by closures

The Maritime Fishermen’s Union held at meeting Wednesday night in Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël to discuss the closure with affected fishermen. Martin Mallet, executive director of the union, said this situation should never have happened.

"We heard the news about the whale sighting on Friday afternoon, but when we looked at the actual water depth where the whale was observed, it was over the 10 fathom limit so it should have never closed the inshore area within that so the fishermen would have never had to take their traps out of the water from the get go, so this could have been solved if Ottawa would have listened to us," he said. "The problem in is Ottawa is they were looking at some other version of the maps that we were looking and on these maps the whale was at 9.5 fathom.

"I mean, we’re tripping on details here. At the end of the day we had a potential crisis where fishermen would have lost, and their communities, over $40-60 million within two weeks of lost fishing days, right?”

Russell Vibert, a lobster fisherman, said he was happy to find out fishing near the shore would be allowed.

"We only have two months to fish, so 15 days out of those two months is a long time, so it’s a big loss, a big hit for us," he said. "Today the minister, like I said, sent DFO out on the water to confirm that the whale was actually outside of that 10 fathom line and when that was confirmed, she is going to allow us to fish now within the 10 fathom.”

Austin Vibert, a former fisherman with Ghost Gear Disappear Inc., said ropeless gear could help reduce the risk for whales.

“Nobody wants to go out and harm a whale and they all want to go out and fish so the only way to do both is adapt a new solution," he said.

With files from CTV's Sarah Plowman.

