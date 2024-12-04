Additional weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday storm
Additional weather alerts are in place in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia as an early December storm approaches the Maritimes.
New Brunswick
Special weather statements remain in place in northern New Brunswick where “significant” snowfall is possible beginning early Thursday.
Environment Canada says 10 to 15 cm is expected for central areas, though more may be possible over higher terrain and northern areas.
“Temperatures will be near zero in some low-lying or coastal areas, which could lead to highly variable snowfall based on elevation. Gusty southeasterly winds are also possible, with gusts as high as 70 to 80 km/h along the coast Thursday afternoon,” the statement reads.
Snowfall warnings are also now in effect in northern New Brunswick, where amounts may reach up to 25 cm.
“A developing low pressure system will move over central New Brunswick on Thursday. This low will bring a mix of winter weather to many areas with mainly snow for northern areas. Windy conditions can also be expected for some coastal areas,” the warnings says.
Nova Scotia
In Nova Scotia, wind warnings are in effect across Cape Breton.
Southeasterly gusts are expected to reach 90 km/h Thursday afternoon and evening.
A Les Suêtes wind warning is also in effect from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence, where winds could reach up to 130 km/h.
Additionally, a snow squall watch is in effect in Inverness County, where snow squalls are expected to develop Wednesday morning before ending in the afternoon.
Environment Canada warns heavy snow will accumulate quickly and visibility will be reduced “significantly.”
Classes at Pleasant Bay School, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy and l'École NDA were cancelled Wednesday due to conditions in the area.
Prince Edward Island
A snow squall watch is also in effect in Kings County on Prince Edward Island Tuesday morning, where 10 to 20 cm could fall.
“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the watch reads.
Thursday storm
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the majority of snow from Thursday’s storm is expected to fall in New Brunswick.
The remainer of the Maritimes may see a bit of snow, but a quicker turn to rain with 15 to 40 mm is expected. Mitchell says locally higher amounts approaching 50 mm may be possible near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia from Porters Lake, Halifax County to Port Morien, Cape Breton.
A strong southerly wind is expected to accompany the snow and rain, with the wind increasing in strength Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.
