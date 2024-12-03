Snow, rain, and wind expected for Maritimes this week with early December storm

A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.

Snow and rain

The most snow is anticipated to fall in New Brunswick. Special weather statements cautioning on totals reaching 10 to 20 cm have been issued for the northern half of the province.

Areas of central New Brunswick could see two to 10 cm of slushy snow followed by a change to rain.

Much of the remainder of the Maritimes may see a bit of snow but a quicker turn to rain with 15 to 40 mm expected. Locally higher amounts approaching 50 mm may be possible near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia from Porters Lake, Halifax County to Port Morien, Cape Breton.

Most of the snow and rain is expected to fall between 2 a.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday.

An outlook for snow and rain in the region from very early Thursday morning through very early Friday morning.

High wind

A strong southerly wind is expected to accompany the snow and rain, with the wind increasing in strength Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon.

Peak gusts for the region are expected to be 40 to 70 km/h. Stronger gusts of 70 to 90 km/h on parts of the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, Atlantic coastal areas of mainland Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, and Prince Edward Island. Gusts of 90 km/h are the criteria for a wind warning, and it looks like the locations listed above are going to be close to that.

Even stronger wind gusts can be anticipated in northern Inverness County, Cape Breton due to the topography of the Highlands. Peak gusts there could reach 100 to 140 km/h Thursday afternoon and evening.

The wind turns westerly with gusts of 40 to 70 km/h for Friday. Expect some ferry travel services to be disrupted by the high wind and some of the bridges may restrict the types of vehicles that can cross for periods of time.

A high and gusty southerly wind is expected to accompany the mix of snow and rain on Thursday.

Cold returns for the weekend

The westerly wind will usher back in cold air to the region Friday into the weekend.

Typical high temperatures in early December run zero to four degrees with low temperatures of -4 to -9. Expect temperatures to be a few to several degrees below those average for the weekend ahead.

Longer range forecast guidance indicates a trend towards temperatures moderating through early next week.