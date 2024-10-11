Advance polling for New Brunswick provincial election starts Saturday

Advance polling starts Saturday ahead of this month's New Brunswick provincial election.

Advanced voting takes place Saturday and Tuesday with polls open both days from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We encourage electors to bring their voter information cards with them when they come to vote in the advance polls, so that we can provide them with faster service,” said chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth in a news release Friday.

New Brunswickers who did not receive a voter information card can still partake in advance polls and will be sent to a separate table to have their needs addressed.

Advance and regular polling station information is available online or by calling 1-888-858-VOTE (8683).

People can also vote at returning offices across New Brunswick, which are open every day, except Sundays.

For those who are unable to leave home due to illness or incapacity, Elections New Brunswick can arrange to have a special ballot brought to your residence by appointment.

A ballot can also be provided to that person's caregiver.

"These various voting options provide flexibility to individuals to choose the opportunity to vote that is most convenient for them,” said Poffenroth.

Election day in New Brunswick is on Oct. 21.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.