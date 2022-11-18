Advance polls open Saturday, Monday for local government elections in N.B.

New Brunswickers have a chance to vote in advanced polls for local government elections this Saturday and Monday.

Polls are set to open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on both days.

The Nov. 28 election will see residents vote on local government representatives and rural district advisory committees.

“Any eligible voter who wishes to cast their vote in advance of election day can do so at these advance polls,” said Kim Poffenroth, New Brunswick’s chief electoral officer, in a Friday news release.

“By voting early, New Brunswickers are helping to reduce the risk of lineups on election day.”

The province says residents should bring their voter information cards with them to the polls.

“Each card has a unique bar code which will help workers quickly find the voter's name and process them more quickly,” the release says.

People who are not on the voter's list can still vote, but will have to show identification to get on the list before they can vote.

Voters can also cast their vote by special ballot, which is available at the 17 returning offices around the province, six days a week, up to and including election day.

Information on the locations of advance and regular polling stations is on each voter information card and the Elections NB website. You can also call 1-888-858-8683.