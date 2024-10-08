Advanced online, telephone voting opens for Halifax municipal election

Online and telephone voting for the Halifax Regional Municipality’s upcoming municipal election opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents can vote online or by phone until Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.

They will need use a unique personal identification number sent in a voter information letter when voting.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says anyone who did not receive a letter can call the voter helpline at 902-490-VOTE (8683) or call 1-844-301-8683 toll-free.

Residents can also vote in the municipal election in-person during advanced voting on Oct. 12 and Oct. 15, or in-person on Oct. 19 – election day.

Votes can be cast for one mayoral candidate and for one councillor candidate. There are 16 people in the running for mayor.

Eligible residents can also vote for two Conseil scolaire acadien provincial representative (CSAP) representatives.

