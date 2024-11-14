Advocates push to get light rail on track as Nova Scotia election issue

The 2021 Nova Scotia election was dominated by health care, but this time, no single issue has captured attention quite the same way.

However, traffic congestion – especially in Halifax – has become a growing concern.

“There are too many people, and it’s creating a lot of traffic congestion and it’s impacting our quality of life and productivity,” said Marc Almon, a board member with Rail Connects Nova Scotia, a community advocacy group.

Rail Connects was started two years ago after the idea of bringing light rail was being explored closer by policy makers and developers.

Now, Almon and Rail Connects are pushing to get provincial leaders “on track” with light rail as an election issue.

“It really requires provincial leadership, and we are not seeing that in election platforms right now,” said Almon.

Just ahead of the election, the province announced a light rail feasibility study was underway to explore options and estimate costs.

The three main parties have different plans to tackle congestion:

The PCs promise record spending on Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) roads, with leader Tim Houston pledging to remove Halifax harbour bridge tolls.

The Liberals plan to partner with HRM to expand rapid bus lanes and offer free public transit across Nova Scotia.

The NDP propose to enhance public transit by fast-tracking the HRM rapid transit plan and make ferry services free to ease road congestion.

But Rail Connects is urging the government and party leaders to get on board with light rail now, citing available federal infrastructure funding.

“The federal government wants to invest in projects like this. By not investing locally, we are leaving that money on the table.”

