Advocates say Nova Scotia budget neglects affordable housing crisis

In this file photo, a For Rent sign is posted in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) In this file photo, a For Rent sign is posted in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island