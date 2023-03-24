Advocates say Nova Scotia budget neglects affordable housing crisis
Housing advocates in Nova Scotia say the provincial budget neglects people struggling with affordability and those on the edge of experiencing homelessness.
The government's budget, tabled Thursday, allocates $21.6 million to offer 1,000 more people rent subsidies, and $8.2 million to emergency and overnight shelters.
But there was no new money for public housing.
Michael Kabalen, with Affordable Housing Nova Scotia, says that rent supplements are a valuable "stop gap," but he adds that the province is in dire need of new affordable housing options.
Hannah Wood, the Halifax chair of the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now, or ACORN, says government money for public housing should be a top priority as the cost of living rises.
Kabalen says his group is aware of 874 people experiencing chronic homelessness in the Halifax area, a figure he says has tripled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
As Joe Biden makes his first trip to Canada as president of the United States, CTVNews.ca is offering live coverage of the leader's visit. Follow our live blog on CTVNews.ca and the CTV News app for the latest updates.
WATCH LIVE | Migration, integrated economy underscored by Trudeau, Biden after bilateral meeting
Defence and security, as well as migration and environmental protections, emerged as priorities following a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa Friday.
Eugene Levy, Sarah Polley, Jean Chretien, the two Michaels among guests at Biden gala dinner
Notable people will be in attendance at Friday’s gala dinner with U.S. President Joe Biden, hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum, including former prime ministers and celebrities.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau introduces Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The United States' first lady was given a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa today as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau took Jill Biden to the curling rink.
W5 Investigates | 'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes
W5 investigates aging asbestos pipes across Canada and the potential health hazards if it ends up in your tap water. Watch W5's 'Something in the Water' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec
Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | New police force should be appointed to take over investigation into death of teenaged hockey player, complaint says
An Ontario couple has filed a request with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) to appoint a new police force to investigate the death of their 17-year-old son Benjamin, who died during a hockey team-bonding event in September 2019.
Toronto
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the top salary in the province was a little more than $1.7 million.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden says he likes Canadian teams 'except the Leafs'
President Joe Biden says he is a fan of all of Canada’s sports teams, except for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
Ontario PC cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton resigns
Ontario's minister of children, community and social services has resigned.
Calgary
-
Violent Calgary road rage: New photos released, persons of interest sought
Calgary police have released photos of a man and vehicle believed to be involved in a case of road rage last month that left the victim with substantial injuries.
-
Driver charged in overpass collision that closed Deerfoot Trail lanes
The Calgary Police Service confirms charges have been laid against a driver in connection with Thursday's crash of a semi-truck into the 32nd Avenue N.E. overpass along Deerfoot Trail.
-
'Frozen Fierceness': New life for Chinook Blast's postponed 'Drag on Ice'
A drag queen skating performance that was to be held at Olympic Plaza during the Chinook Blast festivities has been resurrected and will now include a family skating party
Montreal
-
Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec
Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
-
PM Trudeau, President Biden agree to end 'loophole' in Safe Third Country Agreement: sources
Canada and the United States are negotiating a deal that could see asylum seekers turned back at irregular border crossings across the border, including Roxham Road in Quebec.
-
Quebec minister preparing strategy to deal with increased violence in schools
Quebec Education Minster Bernard Drainville says he is preparing a strategy to fight violence in schools after Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy reported a rise in violent incidents across Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Regimental funeral procession route in downtown Edmonton announced
The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
U of A approves tuition hikes despite pleas from students over affordability
A tuition increase of 5.5 per cent for domestic students and international students who were admitted before the start of the 2020 academic year was approved by the University of Alberta Friday morning.
-
Man threatened to shoot Beaumont peace officer over parking ticket: city
The City of Beaumont says one of its community peace officers was threatened while issuing a parking ticket.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the top salary in the province was a little more than $1.7 million.
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Ontario PC cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton resigns
Ontario's minister of children, community and social services has resigned.
London
-
Cinder block thrown through window of south London restaurant
A London man was arrested early Friday morning after being spotted throwing a cinder block through the front door of a restaurant, according to police.
-
Byron barn battle takes another twist: volunteers vow to assist elderly man with hard labour
An elderly Byron man said he received numerous offers of help to clear away rotting barn rubble from his property, after a London, Ont. city council committee endorsed a recommendation to grant a demolition permit.
-
Driver hospitalized after three-vehicle collision in northeast London
A serious crash at the corner of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street has sent a man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation enforcing new measures to combat drug crisis
A Manitoba First Nation is enacting measures to combat an ongoing drug and addiction crisis while also calling on the federal and provincial governments to do more to address drug-related deaths within northern remote Indigenous communities.
-
Need a job? These are Manitoba’s most in-demand occupations
Manitoba’s labour force is growing at a rate to supply enough workers for available positions into 2026, according to the province’s labour market outlook.
-
Manitobans dazzled by northern lights dancing in sky
Manitobans were treated to a stunning display of the northern lights on Thursday night, as the sky was lit up with swirls of green.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Biden visits Parliament Hill: Day two of the U.S. president’s trip to Ottawa
Road closures are in effect and security is heightened in the downtown core today as U.S. President Joe Biden continues his visit to the capital.
-
Fullerton resigns as MPP for Kanata-Carleton
Kanata-Carleton Progressive Conservative MPP Merrilee Fullerton announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that she had tendered her resignation to Premier Doug Ford.
-
Biden, Trudeau share 'Friend-chip Goals' ice cream from Ottawa shop
U.S. President Joe Biden got to taste ice cream from a beloved Ottawa shop during his visit to the capital.
Saskatoon
-
Here are the artists you can see at this summer's Sask. Jazz Festival
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has announced its 2023 ticketed lineup.
-
'It’s disappointing': Restaurants say Sask. budget missed the mark
A group representing Canadian restaurants says the Saskatchewan budget missed an opportunity to help the food service industry.
-
Saskatoon police use bean bag ammo after man points gun at someone
Saskatoon police say they used a shotgun with bean bag rounds to subdue a man who pointed a gun at someone else.
Vancouver
-
Would you pay $700 a month to rent a micro suite? Craigslist ad highlights bleak options
A micro suite in Vancouver is being rented for $700 a month—a steep price considering the space is just 150 square feet.
-
Suspects sought in Kamloops shooting that left man with serious injuries: RCMP
Mounties are searching for suspects after a shooting in downtown Kamloops early Friday morning left one man with serious injuries.
-
Popular Pajo's fish and chips shop in Steveston forced to close after 23 years
A popular fish and chips eatery in Richmond is set to close this month after more than two decades in business.
Regina
-
Woman says her father-in-law's ashes were stolen from a Regina hotel's parking lot
A husband and wife currently travelling from British Columbia to New Brunswick are hoping Regina police will be able to track down a box containing the ashes of a loved one after it was allegedly stolen from their vehicle.
-
Mysterious cars emerge from massive Regina snow pile
Two cars that have become a curiosity in Regina's north end are slowly emerging from a massive pile of snow as the spring thaw starts in the Prairies.
-
Delays expected after 'serious' crash near Langenburg, Sask., police say
RCMP said crews are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision about three kilometres east of Langenburg, Sask. on Highway 16.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's just a matter of time': Mother of Victoria boy who disappeared 32 years ago believes he's still alive
The mother of a Victoria child who disappeared without a trace 32 years ago Friday says she believes her son is still alive. Michael Dunahee disappeared around 12:30 p.m. on March 24, 1991. The four-year-old boy was last seen on the playground at Blanshard School, his family a short distance away.
-
B.C. announces $45M funding boost for public libraries
The British Columbia government says it will provide a one-time funding boost of $45 million to public libraries across the province.
-
Port Alberni RCMP seek 2 men wanted for multiple offences
Mounties on Vancouver Island are looking for two men who are wanted for multiple, unrelated offences in Port Alberni.