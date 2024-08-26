Air Show Atlantic celebrates 100 years of Royal Canadian Air Force in Greenwood, N.S.

Air Show Atlantic took place at 14 Wing Greenwood in Greenwood, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s event was a centennial celebration for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), which celebrated its 100th birthday on April 1.

Colin Stephenson is the director of Air Show Atlantic. He said this year’s show was a long time in the making.

“Knowing that the RCAF 100th anniversary was coming up, we started reaching out to foreign jet teams two and a half years ago,” Stephenson said. “Planning their schedules out that far is a real challenge but important to know that they’re wanted.”

Stephenson and his team attracted some special guests to this year’s show, including the Royal Air Force (RAF) Red Arrows and the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration.

Captain Dominic Appolloni of Winnipeg joined the RCAF Snowbirds in 2021. He flies in the outer left wing position for Canada’s air demonstration squadron. Snowbird pilots also serve as CAF ambassadors.

Appolloni said Greenwood isn’t his hometown, but he’s excited because his family “out east” makes it feel like home.

“Flying for the crowd is what it’s all about,” Appolloni said. “You get to see the smiles on children’s faces and really inspire people.”

Adam Coolins is a wing commander with the RAF Red Arrows. He said it was a great privilege to play before the crowd at Greenwood.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to display for the public,” Coolins said. He and his team brought their aircraft from the U.K. to celebrate with their Canadian allies during the Red Arrows 60th season, displaying his country’s aerial skill and engineering.

“Two anniversaries at once if you like. And it’s great to be able to come across, display our aircraft for the public and really help celebrate that centennial,” Coolins said.

Stephenson said his small team of three, with a handful of volunteers, expanded into a team of more than 200 personnel on the weekend, all to celebrate 100 years of Canadian aeronautics.

Click here for a photo gallery of images from the Air Show Atlantic, 2024.

With files by CTV's Carl Pomeroy.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.