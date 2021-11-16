Alan Doyle to star in musical 'Tell Tale Harbour' headlining Charlottetown Festival

Alan Doyle will star in a the musical comedy "Tell Tale Harbour" at next year's Charlottetown Festival. It is a stage adaptation of the 2013 comedic film, in which a town hatches a series of schemes in hopes of convincing a visiting doctor to stay and open a practice, thus snagging a contract with a petrochemical firm. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

