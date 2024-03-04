All Saints Springhill Hospital in N.S. evacuated due to ‘presence of smoke’: Tuesday appointments cancelled
All Saints Springhill Hospital in N.S. evacuated inpatients due the presence of smoke on Monday night, leading to the cancellations of appointments set for Tuesday.
In a news release Monday evening, Nova Scotia Health says a total of 21 inpatients were evacuated from the hospital, and are being transferred to sites around the Northern Zone or being discharged home to allow for “assessment and remediation at the site.”
All appointments scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled until safety is assured for patients and staff, including:
- outpatient laboratory and diagnostic imaging appointments
- ambulatory care clinics
- outpatient clinics
- rehabilitation clinics
- primary health care clinics
Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre will provide renal dialysis.
More updates will be made available on Tuesday, according to Nova Scotia Health, and efforts will be made to contact patients to reschedule their appointments or procedures.
Anyone looking for general health advice and information should call 811, while anyone with urgent medical needs is urged to call 911.
The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line is also available 24/7, and can be reached by calling 1-888-429-8167.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
