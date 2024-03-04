ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • All Saints Springhill Hospital in N.S. evacuated due to ‘presence of smoke’: Tuesday appointments cancelled

    The outside of All Saints Springhill Hospital is seen in a file photo. (NS Health) The outside of All Saints Springhill Hospital is seen in a file photo. (NS Health)
    Share

    All Saints Springhill Hospital in N.S. evacuated inpatients due the presence of smoke on Monday night, leading to the cancellations of appointments set for Tuesday.

    In a news release Monday evening, Nova Scotia Health says a total of 21 inpatients were evacuated from the hospital, and are being transferred to sites around the Northern Zone or being discharged home to allow for “assessment and remediation at the site.”

    All appointments scheduled for Tuesday have been cancelled until safety is assured for patients and staff, including:

    •  outpatient laboratory and diagnostic imaging appointments
    •  ambulatory care clinics
    •  outpatient clinics
    •  rehabilitation clinics
    •  primary health care clinics

    Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre will provide renal dialysis.

    More updates will be made available on Tuesday, according to Nova Scotia Health, and efforts will be made to contact patients to reschedule their appointments or procedures.

    Anyone looking for general health advice and information should call 811, while anyone with urgent medical needs is urged to call 911.

    The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line is also available 24/7, and can be reached by calling 1-888-429-8167.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News