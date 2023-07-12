Allegations of historical sexual assaults at N.S. youth detention centre under investigation: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating allegations of sexual assault at the province’s youth detention facility. Investigators have interviewed more than 70 possible victims.

RCMP says “Operation Headwind” has been investigating the incidents at the Nova Scotia Youth Centre between 1988 and 2017.

The youth centre is located in Waterville, N.S., and opened in 1988. The institution holds both male and female youth serving open or secure custody sentences, along with those in remand, according to the Nova Scotia government’s website.

Police say they began investigating the matter in 2019.

They believe there may as many as 200 victims, and have set up a confidential hotline in the hopes to reaching them. The toll free number is 1-833-314-3475.

“If you, or someone you know, has experienced sexual assault while at Waterville, we want you to know we’re here to support you,” says Const. Shannon Herbert, an investigator with Operation Headwind.

This is a developing story, more to come.

