Alvvays represents Canada’s East Coast at the 2024 Grammy Awards
Some first time nominees represented Canada’s East Coast at the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday night - indie pop band Alvvays.
The group, which originated in Charlottetown and is based in Toronto, was nominated for Best Alternative Performance.
Lead singer and songwriter Molly Rankin is one of three Maritimers in Alvvays.
“I think it’s kind of a nice little milestone for us as a band. We started playing in bars over 10 years ago, its overwhelming,” said Molly.
Rankin and her childhood pal, keyboard player Kerri MacLellan grew up in Hillsdale, N.S., while guitarist Alec O'Hanley is from Charlottetown.
“It’s just so interesting to see the next generation and how they bloom into their own thing, it’s beautiful,” said Heather Rankin, Molly’s aunt.
Molly is the daughter of late Rankin Family member John Morris. He died tragically in a car accident when she was only 12, but as her aunt Heather says, not before passing on his love for music.
“I just remember her mom after her dad had passed, saying “Come on, I want you to hear Molly sing a song’ and it was one she had written and I was just like ‘Wow,’” recalled Heather.
Molly’s uncle Jimmy Rankin says the family is beyond proud of her.
“Molly with her band always are just killing it. They’re all over the planet, so my whole family we’re just thrilled,” said Jimmy.
“Her dad would be so proud.”
Although Molly does know her way around a fiddle, she’s chosen a more contemporary sound with Alvvays.
“They’re unique in what they do and one would think that she would have just continued on in the same vein as her dad and as the family. She’s reinvented herself. They’ve got their own unique sound and style and she’s an incredible writer,” said Heather.
Alvvays earned a Grammy nod for their song “Belinda Says.”
“I think that it documents the story of a young woman in a niche place in the world, in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada,” said Molly.
Although they didn't win, Alvvays shared their excitement about attending music’s biggest night during a red carpet interview.
“There’s so much to learn just by watching people, how they walk, how they exist in this environment,” said Molly.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What the future holds for the Monarchy following King Charles III's diagnosis
The Royal Family health crisis continues this evening as King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. His diagnosis comes just days after he had been treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate last week.
Nazi veteran Hunka was invited to Zelenskyy reception: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has confirmed, months after acrimony first arose over his House of Commons recognition, that Yaroslav Hunka—a veteran who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War—was also invited to a Toronto reception for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
A Grammys snub? Fans speculate on Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with Celine Dion
In a whirlwind of reactions, fans took to social media to analyze Taylor Swift's lack of on-stage interaction with the Canadian music mogul Celine Dion.
He decided to move to Italy with his husband. Then his ex-wife bought a home down the road
They met in California back in the 1970s when they were both 18 and went on to marry at the age of 21. Five decades later, the American exes are both living in Italy with their husbands.
Personal assistant was sexually and physically assaulted by boss, B.C. tribunal finds, awarding $100K for discrimination
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 7 people injured in 3-vehicle crash in Brampton: paramedics
Seven people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Brampton on Monday evening, paramedics say.
-
Toronto cop accused of chasing female officer, watching porn at work: tribunal
A Toronto Police officer is facing disciplinary proceedings amid allegations that he watched pornography in his squad car, shared pictures of naked women with colleagues, and chased a female officer using “grabbing motions” with his hands, according to disciplinary tribunal documents obtained by CTV News.
-
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Calgary
-
Calgary receives notice of recall petition for Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has been targeted in a campaign that, if successful, could end her term in office.
-
Whopping 352 charges laid against 3 people in Calgary fraud investigation
Three people are facing hundreds of charges after a complex fraud investigation by Calgary police.
-
Premier Smith says Alberta's gender identity policies are based on a concern about 'what will happen'
Just days after announcing controversial changes to Alberta's transgender policies, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith admitted Monday that the proposed measures around gender-affirming surgeries are not based on current evidence of a problem, but rather a 'concern of what will happen.'
Montreal
-
Quebec government to spend $870 million to replace Montreal's Olympic Stadium roof
The Quebec government says it will spend $870 million to replace the decaying roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium, but some sports economists say they're skeptical of the government's case.
-
Head of McGill University meets with Quebec premier to discuss controversial tuition hike
The head of McGill University said Monday he came out of a 'productive' meeting with Premier François Legault to discuss the school's concerns about a proposed tuition hike for students from outside of Quebec.
-
Parents question homeless shelter next to daycare after body discovered
Some parents are questioning whether a Montreal homeless shelter should be directly next to the daycare after the body of a 32-year-old man was found in the playground last week.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
-
Collision between 2 buses in south Edmonton injures at least 1 person
A collision between two buses on Edmonton's south side injured at least one person on Monday afternoon.
-
Oilers say they're ignoring lengthy win streak as they prepare to potentially tie it in Vegas
Now that the National Hockey League all-star break is out of the way, the Edmonton Oilers' two biggest stars say they want to return to the task at hand: Winning as many games as they can in their quest to cement playoff positioning and not letting something like, say, tying a record NHL winning streak distract them.
Northern Ontario
-
Company with huge real estate holdings in the north has $144M in debt, files for creditor protection
One of the largest owners of residential real estate in Ontario --with large holdings in northern Ontario – has filed for creditor protection after accumulating more than $144 million in debt.
-
Police apologize for delays in sex assault case against former world junior hockey players
Police in London, Ont., have apologized to the victim of an alleged 2018 sexual assault for delays in the case against five former world junior hockey players.
-
King Charles diagnosed with cancer, to postpone public-facing duties
King Charles III has been diagnosed with 'a form of cancer' and will be postponing public-facing duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday.
London
-
London police apologize for delay in sexual assault case involving World Junior hockey players
The five members of 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team that won a gold medal did not appear in person for their first court appearance in London, Ont. on Monday.
-
'What happened to her is not Tanya's story': Friends and family remember Tanya Wiebe
Mourners filed into the Bradley Street Church of God shortly before 11 a.m. Monday. They were there to honour the life of Tanya Wiebe, as Assistant Pastor Ruben Reisdorf told the gathering, 'Today we remember a mother, a daughter, as sister, and a friend to many.'
-
Inflation hits local agencies providing frontline support to homeless Londoners
City council is being asked to authorize a funding boost to offset rising costs impacting housing stability services for Londoners experiencing homelessness.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg parents charged with manslaughter after toddler dies from fentanyl intoxication
The parents of a one-year-old girl in Winnipeg have been charged with manslaughter after the child died from fentanyl intoxication.
-
'More needs to be done': Transit union calls to up safety measures after driver assault
A Winnipeg Transit operator is recovering after being attacked by a passenger over the weekend.
-
'It’s very slippery': Pedestrians brace for icy sidewalks
Slick sidewalks are becoming a roadblock for walkers and runners in Winnipeg. The treacherous commute is forcing pedestrians to take the road more travelled.
Ottawa
-
Man found dead near crashed vehicle in rural south Ottawa as police investigated shooting
A shooting investigation in rural south Ottawa led police to discovering the body of a man near a crashed vehicle overnight Monday.
-
Trans allies gather in Ottawa to protest visit by Alberta premier
A crowd of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa on Monday to protest a visit by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who last week announced several new policies restricting medical and social care options for transgender youth.
-
Former Maple Leafs player shares statement after younger brother's death
A former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs has spoken out following the death of his younger brother.
Saskatoon
-
Defence argues Saskatoon THC-impaired driving case should be thrown out
The lawyer representing a Saskatoon woman who hit and killed a child is arguing the case should be thrown out.
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon woman faces first-degree murder charge
A 32-year-old Saskatoon woman faces a first-degree murder charge after police discovered a body in a Pacific Heights home on Saturday and an officer shot one of the residents.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in New Westminster, police investigating
One person has died after being hit by a train in New Westminster Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
'Give me another chance to be a better dad': Family of missing West Kelowna man speaks out
The search for Lucas Singer-Kraus has reached day five.
-
Personal assistant was sexually and physically assaulted by boss, B.C. tribunal finds, awarding $100K for discrimination
A woman who was sexually harassed, assaulted and abused by her boss while working as a personal assistant has received the province's highest-ever award for this type of discrimination, according to B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers to withdraw lunchtime supervision for one day
As contract negotiations continue to languish, Saskatchewan's teachers' union says educators will withdraw noon-hour supervision on Thursday.
-
Regina Humane Society moves into new home
It was an emotional experience for everyone at 4900 Parliament Avenue, the space the Regina Humane Society (RHS) now gets to call home.
-
Regina bus crash which injured 8 caused by medical emergency, police say
Regina police say no charges will be laid after a city transit bus collided with a light pole late Friday afternoon because the driver suffered a “medical emergency” resulting in the collision.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. minister stepping down amid outcry from pro-Palestinian groups over 'crappy piece of land' remark
The B.C. NDP's minister of post-secondary education is stepping down from her cabinet position, days after sparking widespread outrage by describing the region where Israel was founded as a "crappy piece of land."
-
Mounties investigating stabbing in downtown Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries in a stabbing Sunday night in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Crypto mining company loses bid to force BC Hydro to provide power
A cryptocurrency mining company has lost a bid to force BC Hydro to provide the vast amounts of power needed for its operations, upholding the provincial government's right to pause power connections for new crypto miners.