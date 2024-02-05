Alvvays represents Canada’s East Coast at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Some first time nominees represented Canada’s East Coast at the 2024 Grammy Awards Sunday night - indie pop band Alvvays.

The group, which originated in Charlottetown and is based in Toronto, was nominated for Best Alternative Performance.

Lead singer and songwriter Molly Rankin is one of three Maritimers in Alvvays.

“I think it’s kind of a nice little milestone for us as a band. We started playing in bars over 10 years ago, its overwhelming,” said Molly.

Rankin and her childhood pal, keyboard player Kerri MacLellan grew up in Hillsdale, N.S., while guitarist Alec O'Hanley is from Charlottetown.

“It’s just so interesting to see the next generation and how they bloom into their own thing, it’s beautiful,” said Heather Rankin, Molly’s aunt.

Molly is the daughter of late Rankin Family member John Morris. He died tragically in a car accident when she was only 12, but as her aunt Heather says, not before passing on his love for music.

“I just remember her mom after her dad had passed, saying “Come on, I want you to hear Molly sing a song’ and it was one she had written and I was just like ‘Wow,’” recalled Heather.

Molly’s uncle Jimmy Rankin says the family is beyond proud of her.

“Molly with her band always are just killing it. They’re all over the planet, so my whole family we’re just thrilled,” said Jimmy.

“Her dad would be so proud.”

Although Molly does know her way around a fiddle, she’s chosen a more contemporary sound with Alvvays.

“They’re unique in what they do and one would think that she would have just continued on in the same vein as her dad and as the family. She’s reinvented herself. They’ve got their own unique sound and style and she’s an incredible writer,” said Heather.

Alvvays earned a Grammy nod for their song “Belinda Says.”

“I think that it documents the story of a young woman in a niche place in the world, in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada,” said Molly.

Although they didn't win, Alvvays shared their excitement about attending music’s biggest night during a red carpet interview.

“There’s so much to learn just by watching people, how they walk, how they exist in this environment,” said Molly.