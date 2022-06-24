Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old from Glace Bay, N.S.

An amber alert has been issued by Cape Breton Regional Police for a missing teenager.

Dawson Donald Lively, 15, was reported missing from Glace Bay, N.S. Friday.

He is described as white, five-foot-ten, and 140 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is travelling in Nova Scotia with his mother, 42-year-old Terria Ann Lively. Police describe her as white, five-foot-seven, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police believe she is driving a 2018 White Hyundai Elantra with a temporary permit.

Police ask anyone who sees the teen, or his mother, to call 911 or 902-563-5151.