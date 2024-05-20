25-year-old arrested after reports of man with knife at New Glasgow business

New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a man after receiving reports of someone with a knife at a business on Westville Road in New Glasgow, N.S., on Saturday.

After officers arrived, they evacuated people from the business and the Highland Square Mall premises. After searching the area, police found and arrested the man on Westville Road.

Police say the man appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, and did not display a knife during the arrest.

The 25-year-old man was charged with:

theft under $5,000

possession of stolen property

fail to comply with probation order

resist arrest

The man was released on conditions on Sunday, and is set to appear in provincial court in Pictou, N.S., at a later date.

