ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • 25-year-old arrested after reports of man with knife at New Glasgow business

    The side of a New Glasgow Regional Police vehicle. (CTV Atlantic) The side of a New Glasgow Regional Police vehicle. (CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a man after receiving reports of someone with a knife at a business on Westville Road in New Glasgow, N.S., on Saturday.

    After officers arrived, they evacuated people from the business and the Highland Square Mall premises. After searching the area, police found and arrested the man on Westville Road.

    Police say the man appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, and did not display a knife during the arrest.

    The 25-year-old man was charged with:

    •  theft under $5,000
    •  possession of stolen property
    •  fail to comply with probation order
    •  resist arrest

    The man was released on conditions on Sunday, and is set to appear in provincial court in Pictou, N.S., at a later date.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada to launch 'national action plan' to fight auto theft

    The federal government is launching what it calls its 'national action plan' to combat auto thefts, which will include stronger penalties for thieves, and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News