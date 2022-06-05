American team returning to Atlantic waters to continue research on great white sharks
The North Atlantic Ocean holds countless puzzles, one of which, shark scientists are trying to solve.
“We've learned more in the last four years about white sharks in Canada than has been known since the beginning of time,” said Chris Fischer, the founder of Ocearch.
For the past four years, Ocearch researchers have been tagging and tracking great white sharks off the coast of Nova Scotia. The fact that sharks were in that area at all was news to some.
“People said we were crazy to even try to come up there to capture and sample white sharks and now we all know what it's like,” Fischer said.
The team's research revealed the apex predators don't migrate to this region to mate, but to feed and bulk up for the winter instead.
Tracking data shows some sharks are still in the Carolinas, but on their way to this area, and this month, researchers will follow them.
“We'll be starting up in Cape Breton and doing some work in that region for about a week or so. Before we slide up to the Maggies, the islands just north of Sydney, and then slide over to Newfoundland for the last week or so, on that south shore of Newfoundland, to try to explore what's over there, to put the kind of the last pieces of the puzzle,” he said.
The scientists wanted 100 sharks for their research project. Five years ago, Fischer said people told him that was impossible.
“Right now, we have 84 sharks, so we're looking to close the gap on that last 16 for our science team before we proceed over to solve the life history puzzle of the Mediterranean white shark,” said Fischer.
Meanwhile, scientists at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in Nova Scotia and other researchers in Massachusetts are doing their own shark research.
Fred Whoriskey, the executive director of the Ocean Tracking Network, said sharks have been tagged off Cape Cod where there’s a new seal colony.
“We're finding these migratory sharks from that Massachusetts group in various Canadian sites up here in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, in the Bay of Fundy, off the coast of Newfoundland,” Whoriskey said.
“Nobody was ever doing this work before, so we're not entirely sure whether the sharks were here before versus whether we're learning something that's totally new.”
What is clear is sharks are swimming in waters around Atlantic Canada and scientists want people to be shark-aware. They note attacks are extremely rare and there's no need to stop swimming, but say it's best to avoid offshore islands and seals.
“So, we don't want to behave like a seal. Don't go swimming at dawn and dusk. Don't go swimming all by yourself. If you cut yourself and you're bleeding badly, don't go swimming,” said Whoriskey.
While there was a reported shark attack in Cape Breton last summer, Whoriskey says that attack has not been confirmed.
He wants people to treat the ocean like national parks, where there is no need to stay away from them but if you're going to venture in, be smart about it.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen makes surprise appearance on final day of Platinum Jubilee
In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
Christopher Pratt, prominent Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86
Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag, has died at 86.
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Canada-Panama soccer match cancelled, equal pay in dispute
Sunday's friendly soccer game between Canada and Panama in Vancouver has been cancelled amid ongoing contract disputes, according to a report.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
Toronto
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial ask questions related to consent
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard asked more questions related to consent Sunday as deliberations continued for a sixth day.
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
Calgary
-
Calgary's annual stairclimb event has a different look for in-person return
While there weren't any stairs involved in this year's annual stairclimb event, featuring Calgary's first responders, there were plenty of donations to a worthy cause anyway.
-
Lilac Festival is back in Calgary featuring vendors and live music
Thousands of people have descended onto downtown Calgary to take in the Lilac Festival, that is back after a couple year hiatus.
-
Jarome Iginla's daughter Jade arrives on international hockey stage
Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is among the 23 women representing Canada at the world under-18 championship starting Monday in Madison and Middleton, Wis.
Montreal
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
-
175,000 tons of electronics have been recycled in Quebec in 10 years
More than 175,000 tons: that's the amount of waste Quebec Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA-Quebec) spokesperson Martin Carli said the organization recycled in a decade on the occasion of the organization's 10th anniversary and World Environment Day.
-
Quebec Premier confirms another sovereigntist candidate for fall election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has named another sovereigntist who will carry his party’s banner in the fall election.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 300 Afghan refugees arrive to their new home in Edmonton
Another 298 Afghan refugees arrived in Edmonton Saturday morning, marking the first group to directly land at the Edmonton International Airport.
-
Canada-Panama soccer match cancelled, equal pay in dispute
Sunday's friendly soccer game between Canada and Panama in Vancouver has been cancelled amid ongoing contract disputes, according to a report.
-
Evander Kane to have hearing for hit on Avs' Nazem Kadri
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday following his hit on Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Northern Ontario
-
Sports for Kids Timmins ready to accept fall applications
Colleen Landers says young people should be active. The president of Sports for Kids Timmins is happy to see an increase in the number of applicants for financial assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Crash north of Webbwood on Saturday evening kills passenger
A 24-year-old resident of Espanola was killed Saturday evening following a motor vehicle collision.
-
Timmins balloon base expanding to allow more scientists on site
The Stratospheric Balloon Base in Timmins is preparing to expand at the Victor M. Power Airport.
London
-
'We are all with you': Trudeau in London for 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Early Saturday morning stabbing on Oxford Street
A man was stabbed on Oxford Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.
-
'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
Winnipeg
-
'A tremendous day': Pride celebrations sweep through downtown Winnipeg
The Pride celebration swept through Downtown Winnipeg Sunday as thousands of people marched in the parade – a reminder for many of how far the province has come and how far it still needs to go.
-
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.
-
Turning to the great outdoors for food; foraging community sees resurgence in Manitoba
There's a foraging boom in Manitoba as more and more residents are turning to the great outdoors to find their food.
Ottawa
-
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA
LIVE ON CTV OTTAWA | The CHEO Telethon is underway on CTV Ottawa
Tune in to the 39th CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa until 7 p.m. You can call 613-730-CHEO (2436) or toll free at 1-833-744-2436 to donate.
-
Bylaw Services orders Ottawa family to move Little Library away from the curb
An Ottawa woman says it was a "sad day" when Bylaw Services told her to move her Little Library back from the curb on her front lawn or risk being charged.
-
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
Special air quality statement issued as forest fire near La Ronge moves west
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for some areas near La Ronge.
Vancouver
-
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
-
Canada-Panama soccer match cancelled, equal pay in dispute
Sunday's friendly soccer game between Canada and Panama in Vancouver has been cancelled amid ongoing contract disputes, according to a report.
-
Man dies after East Vancouver stabbing
A stabbing in the early hours of Sunday morning has left one man dead, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Regina
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
-
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
Vancouver Island
-
New Walmart to open at Hillside Shopping Centre
A new Walmart Supercentre is slated to open at Hillside Shopping Centre in Victoria this month.
-
New Pat Bay Highway overpass to open in 2025: province
The B.C. government says final designs for a new overpass along the Patricia Bay Highway on Vancouver Island are nearly complete, with the overpass expected to open in 2025.
-
B.C. pledges $359M in new funding to fight wildfires
On Friday, the province announced $359 million in new funding for fighting and preventing wildfires in budget 2022.