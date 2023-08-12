Amherst native Carly Jackson brings Isobel Cup home

On Friday, Carly Jackson made the rounds around Amherst, showing off her newest accomplishment in the town that she grew up in.

“A lot of people would consider it the Stanley Cup of woman’s hockey,” said the 26-year-old Toronto Six player.

Jackson is a goalie for the Toronto Six, and a key member of the first Canadian team in Premier Hockey Federation history to win the Isobel Cup back in March.

“It was everything I dreamed of and more. It was a really special experience, a pro championship, a major massive championship I finally got to win, with my team, I just I love it. I get chills still talking about it,” she said.

The Toronto Six won in their final game against the Minnesota Whitecaps in Phoenix, AZ.

“We were up one nothing and they tied it up. We went down, we tied it up,” said Jackson. “Back and forth the whole game, we ended up in overtime 3-3 and one of my favourite players and an old teammate from college Theresa Vanisova stripped the puck from one of their best players, in overtime and snipped it, bar down, game over, we won. It was pretty special.”

Currently, Jackson has the cup in Amherst for a five day stretch. On Friday, she toured local businesses and caught up with the community.

“It’s not just a win for women, it’s a win for Amherst as well and it just proves that anybody can go on and do such amazing things if they have a community to support them,” said Nicole Kearney, the store manager for Maritime Tartan Company.

“I think it’s going to show people that as long as you have the hard work then you definitely can accomplish this. It’s not a freak that’s in reachable anymore. It is something that, as long as you believe in yourself and you have a community to back you and you have the drive, you can 100 per cent accomplishment it,” she added.

While Friday showed that excitement is already present in Jackson’s hometown, the big celebration is scheduled for Saturday.

August 12 is officially Carly Jackson day in Amherst.

“They’ll be a parade from the town hall to the Amherst stadium and there they’ll be some speeches, of course, but they’ll be some important recognition for her accomplishment and they’ll be some entertainment going on,” said Amherst Mayor, David Kogon.

“There’s activities for the kids, there’s some hockey shooting competitions, so it’s just going to be a fun day.”

Jackson says the day of celebrations is a “massive gift.”

“It’s so hard not to be bombarded with memories and emotion and I just feel so lucky to be supported in this town and in this community and I’ve gotten that support throughout the years, but now to bring something back here physically, like this cup, is a really special thing,” she said.

While this visit is focused around Jackson’s hockey accomplishments, around town she is also known for her personality and her skills on the diamond.

“What impresses me more than her accomplishment in the hockey is the individual that she is, volunteering her time with our kids and baseball and what she does for the town,” said Kogon.

“So it’s a celebration of Carly Jackson, it’s not just a celebration of her being a professional hockey championship team member.”

Earlier this month, Jackson played for Team Nova Scotia in the Canadian Women’s Baseball Championships.

“I was actually a baseball player before I was a hockey player, so I was five or six then I started playing hockey when I was nine, but it’s just been in my blood,” she said.

“I love to compete, I love the passion and the effort and the love that you put into physical skills in sports.”

Looking towards the future, Jackson says the plan is more hockey, more baseball and of course, sharing it all with her friends, family and community.

