Amherst police identify person of interest after reported firearm sighting; hold and secure lifted at schools
Police in Amherst, Nova Scotia are currently investigating a report of a potentially armed person riding a bicycle.
HALIFAX -- The Amherst Police Department says officers have located a person of interest after a reported firearm sighting and there is no threat to the public at this time.
At 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, the police department posted on its Facebook page that officers were responding to a possible sighting of a person carrying a firearm in the area of Church St. and East Pleasant St.
The person described was on a bicycle and wearing a reddish/orange hoodie, with sweatpants, and what appeared to be a ballistic vest.
Police later confirmed that they had located the person and are investigating. No other details have been released.
Four schools in the area -- Amherst Regional High, Spring Street, EB Chandler, and West Highlands -- were placed under hold and secure for a period of time Tuesday afternoon. The hold and secure has been lifted and students will be dismissed at the regular time.
An emergency alert was also sent out to people in the area.