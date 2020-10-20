HALIFAX -- The Amherst Police Department says officers have located a person of interest after a reported firearm sighting and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Police have located the person of interest and are continuing the investigation into the matter. There is no threat to the public at this time. Posted by Amherst Police Department - Amherst NS on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

At 12:29 p.m. Tuesday, the police department posted on its Facebook page that officers were responding to a possible sighting of a person carrying a firearm in the area of Church St. and East Pleasant St.

The person described was on a bicycle and wearing a reddish/orange hoodie, with sweatpants, and what appeared to be a ballistic vest.

Police later confirmed that they had located the person and are investigating. No other details have been released.

Four schools in the area -- Amherst Regional High, Spring Street, EB Chandler, and West Highlands -- were placed under hold and secure for a period of time Tuesday afternoon. The hold and secure has been lifted and students will be dismissed at the regular time.

The Hold and Secure at Amherst Regional High, E.B. Chandler, West Highlands, and Spring Street is now no longer in effect. Local police have advised us there is no longer a concern. Dismissals will proceed on time as usual. pic.twitter.com/4yu5qhG8tX — CCRCE (@CCRCE_NS) October 20, 2020

An emergency alert was also sent out to people in the area.