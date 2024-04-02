April snowfall not expected to break previous snowfall records in Maritimes

April snow

A low pressure system moving up the eastern seaboard will bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday. The western portion of the system will bring a similar mix to parts of Ontario and Quebec. With the possibility of snow and slushy accumulation, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for the Maritimes.

There are some pretty impressive standing snow records for April 4 in the Maritimes. For example, Bathurst, N.B., recorded 61 cm of snow on April 4, 1975, and Ingonish, N.S., recording 48 cm of snow from the same system on the same date. This snow is not going to challenge those more impressive and long-standing early April snow records.

Wednesday night and Thursday

The first of the snow will reach southwestern New Brunswick and southwestern Nova Scotia Wednesday overnight. The snow will then develop across New Brunswick and mainland Nova Scotia Thursday morning and Thursday afternoon. The snow is expected to be “wet” and likely mixed with rain for parts of southern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton will have a chance of flurries or showers beginning Thursday afternoon, before getting into a mix of wet snow and rain Thursday evening.

Snow amounts of five to 15 cm are possible across western New Brunswick and western mainland Nova Scotia through Thursday. One to five centimetres is expected for the remainder of the Maritimes. Snowy or slushy accumulations through the day could make for slippery roads, parking lots, and driveways.

Possible snow on Thursday. Accumulation will depend on melting and if rain mixes in. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Friday

What remains of the steadier snow and rain mix moves into eastern parts of the Maritimes Thursday overnight and Friday. Additional snow amounts of five to 15 cm is possible in eastern New Brunswick including areas from Moncton north to Bathurst and the Acadian Peninsula. The more mountainous terrain of northeastern New Brunswick and the elevations of the Cape Breton Highlands could pick up 15 to 30 cm of snow.

The rest of the Maritimes will see a mix of showers and flurries on Friday.

Possible snow on Friday. The most expected in eastern areas of New Brunswick and the higher terrain of Cape Breton. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Wind

A gusty easterly wind will accompany the mix of snow and rain on Thursday. Peak gusts could reach 50 to 70 km/h for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Exposed coastal areas of the Bay of Fundy in New Brunswick and the southwest coastline of Nova Scotia could experience wind gusts as high as 70 to 100 km/h.

Wind on Friday will be from the east and southeast with fairly widespread gusts of 30 to 60 km/h for the Maritimes.

A high and gusty easterly wind accompanies the mix of snow and rain on Thursday for parts of the Maritimes. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)