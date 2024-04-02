Early spring snowfall may bring up to 30 cm to parts of the Maritimes

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

New Brunswick

In New Brunswick, the early spring snowfall is expected to begin Wednesday night, continuing through to Friday morning.

Special weather statements say 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected across the province, and northeastern areas could get up to 30 cm.

Environment Canada says the snow is likely to be very wet and heavy.

“This, along with gusty easterly winds, may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur,” the statements read. “Both morning and evening commutes on Thursday are likely to be affected by this weather system. Rain may mix in at times along the Fundy coast.”

Nova Scotia

The snow is expected to begin overnight Wednesday and continue through to Friday morning in Nova Scotia.

Ten to 20 cm of snow is in the forecast, according to special weather statements, with higher totals possible over Cape Breton.

Environment Canada says the snow will begin later on Thursday across Cape Breton, and rain may mix with the snow at times over western areas of the province Thursday night.

Prince Edward Island

Special weather statements across Prince Edward Island warn of 10 to 20 cm of snow.

The heavy, wet snow is expected to begin Thursday and continue through to Friday morning.

Environment Canada also warns of gusty easterly winds across the province, the potential for power outages and a messy Thursday evening commute.