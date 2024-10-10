'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for robbery arrested: N.B. RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says a man who they considered “armed and dangerous” after an incident in Moncton Sunday night has been arrested.

Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision near the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 15 around 7 p.m.

Police said the driver of one of the vehicles waved a gun at police, fled the scene and forcefully stole another vehicle from a bystander at a nearby business.

Officers tried to track the man down, but said he fled the area. Investigators later recovered the stolen vehicle in the Harrisville Boulevard area.

Police were looking for a 29-year-old man on an arrest warrant for robbery.

They say he was found and arrested on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

