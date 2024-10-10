ATLANTIC
    • Arrest made after man shot in Upper Keswick, N.B.

    Police in New Brunswick say a man has been arrested following a shooting in Upper Keswick.

    Keswick RCMP responded to a report of a man who had been shot outside a home on Route 104 around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.

    Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police said the shooting was an isolated incident that happened following a disturbance.

    The individuals involved were reportedly known each other.

    Police said the shooting did not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

    On Wednesday, the RCMP said they were looking for a 20-year-old man as part of the investigation.

    In a Thursday morning update, police said he had been arrested.

