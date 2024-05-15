Arrest warrant issued for Perth-Andover, N.B., man

The Western Valley Region RCMP is searching for a man wanted on an arrest warrant in the Perth-Andover, N.B., region.

An arrest warrant was issued for 28-year-old James Hovey of Perth-Andover on May 7 in connection with charges laid in January for possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order, according to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP.

Police say Hovey is also wanted in connection with a number of recent offences in the western region of the province.

Hovey is described as approximately six-foot-one and 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

"If you see James Hovey, please do not approach him, and call 911," reads the release.

Anyone with information on Hovey's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

