ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Arrest warrant issued for Perth-Andover, N.B., man

    James Hovey is described as approximately six-foot-one and 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. (RCMP) James Hovey is described as approximately six-foot-one and 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. (RCMP)
    Share

    The Western Valley Region RCMP is searching for a man wanted on an arrest warrant in the Perth-Andover, N.B., region.

    An arrest warrant was issued for 28-year-old James Hovey of Perth-Andover on May 7 in connection with charges laid in January for possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order, according to a Wednesday news release from the RCMP.

    Police say Hovey is also wanted in connection with a number of recent offences in the western region of the province.

    Hovey is described as approximately six-foot-one and 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

    "If you see James Hovey, please do not approach him, and call 911," reads the release.

    Anyone with information on Hovey's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News