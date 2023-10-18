Arthur Irving no longer chairman of Irving Oil, retains advisory role for the company

Changes in leadership are being made at Irving Oil.

According to the company's website, Arthur Irving is no longer the chairman, but rather holds the title of chairman emeritus, meaning he will maintain an advisory role for the board.

Arthur’s daughter, Sarah Irving, is no longer listed on the company website as an executive vice-president. A report from the Globe and Mail said the two have resigned.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who was an executive with Irving Oil in the past, said he was surprised with the report.

“That report today was news to me too, and obviously I’m saddened to hear that because I was in the company a long time,” Higgs said.

In June, Irving Oil made an announcement that the company was undergoing a ‘strategic review,’ and released a statement saying, “Consideration will be given to a new ownership structure, a full or partial sale, or a change in the portfolio of our assets and how we operate them.”

“I guess they’re making big decisions about their future. It’s a transitional time for the business and we’ll learn more as time goes on,” said Higgs, adding that it’s ‘inspirational’ that Arthur stayed active in the company’s leadership until the age of 93.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the leadership change will result in a shift for energy.

“It’s significant because it will have ramifications well beyond oil and gas, and very much into the economic wellbeing and future of eastern Canadian and eastern U.S. energy,” McTeague said.

Irving Oil operates the largest crude refinery in Canada. The company currently has more than 4,000 employees, and operates around 900 retail gas stations in Atlantic Canada and New England.

CTV News reached out to Irving Oil for comment but did not hear back.

With files from CTV's Nick Moore.