Atlantic Canadian physicians supportive of unified approach to improving health care
Reaction to yesterday’s announcement of a unified approach to improving health care in Atlantic Canada is widely positive.
Physicians in Newfoundland, P.E.I, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will soon have the freedom to practice in any of the four provinces through a joint registry.
“Doctors NS is very supportive of it,” says the president elect of Doctors Nova Scotia, Dr. Colin Audain.
The Council of Atlantic Premiers made the announcement Monday in Charlottetown. The new physician’s registry will cut out the administrative burden of filling out applications to work across borders.
“When people realize that they get license in one Atlantic province they’re licensed and all of them I think that is a real perk. Because getting licensed is a bit of a pain in the neck,” says Dr. Michael Gardam, the CEO of Health PEI.
According to the CEO of the Nova Scotia College of Physicians and Surgeons, that perk could play a role in retaining doctors and attracting new ones, particularly recent medical school graduates.
“I think we should also recognize the younger physicians, those just emerging from training are increasingly drawn to locum work or temporary work. I can’t tell you how many times a young physician has said. Well I want to try a whole bunch of different places before I figure out where I’d like to set up shop,” says Dr. Gus Grant.
There are also potential benefits for patients, especially those in smaller communities.
“It’ll allow us to pivot a little more quickly to places that maybe unexpectedly are without a community Physician,” says Dr. Audain.
The changes will also provide a collaborative approach to health care.
“In smaller communities, a doctor gets sick and suddenly you close the emergency for the weekend or whatever else so by having freedom of movement it makes it easier for us to help each other,” says Dr. Gardam.
Today, the Canadian Medical Association today offered their approval of the Atlantic Physician Registry saying “Physician mobility is a key solution to the current health care crisis in Canada that the CMA continues to champion.”
The four premiers expect the registry to be ready May 1.
